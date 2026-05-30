IPL 2026: These RCB stars have delivered clutch performances 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) , led by Rajat Patidar, have been a force to reckon with in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. The team, which ended an 18-year title drought last year, is now just one win away from defending its crown. They will take on Gujarat Titans in the grand finale on Sunday in Ahmedabad. Here we look at the players who delivered clutch performances for the Challengers this season.

#1 Krunal Pandya - 73 vs MI RCB pulled off a nail-biting two-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Raipur affair. Chasing a target of 167 on a challenging pitch, RCB were reeling at 39/3 when Krunal Pandya arrived and put up a stellar show with the bat. Even as wickets kept falling around him, Pandya kept RCB in the hunt for their target. His calculated assault ensured that RCB stayed within striking distance of victory when he was dismissed in the 18th over. The southpaw scored a 46-ball 73 in the game.

#2 Virat Kohli - 105* vs KKR Another match in Raipur witnessed Virat Kohli master a chase of 193 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). RCB were reduced to 37/1 before Devdutt Padikkal joined Kohli, and the two added a match-winning 92-run stand. Kohli then took control once Padikkal perished and just toyed with the KKR bowlers. He returned unbeaten on 105* off 60 balls as RCB won with five balls to spare.

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