IPL 2026: RR host LSG in their final home game

Rajasthan Royals will be looking for an all-round improvement when they take on Lucknow Super Giants in their last home game of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) . The game, which will take place on Tuesday, is a must-win for the Royals, who are yet to win at their home ground this season—Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium. While LSG have been eliminated from the playoff race, RR must win to keep their playoff hopes alive. Here is the preview.

Game specifics Pitch report and streaming details The track at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium has been a balanced one that offers fair competition between bat and ball. Owing to its relatively large straight boundaries, spinners can inflict some serious damage in the middle overs. The game, which will get underway at 7:30pm IST, will be live-streamed on JioStar Network Channels and JioHotstar (App & Website).

Team analysis Batting has been a major concern for the Royals The Royals have recorded six wins and as many defeats this season. In their last outing, RR suffered a defeat against Delhi Capitals due to a lower-order collapse. They have been depending on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for quick starts, but he hasn't received enough support from Yashasvi Jaiswal. Dhruv Jurel is another RR batter who has been among runs this season. Captain Riyan Parag has improved in recent games after an underwhelming first half of IPL 2026.

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Captain's remarks Parag disappointed with the team's performance After the loss to Delhi Capitals, Parag expressed his disappointment with the team's performance in the tournament's crucial stages. Bowling has been their concern lately, with Jofra Archer's dip in form adding to the woes. Meanwhile, LSG come into this match on the back of a rare win against Chennai Super Kings at home. Mitchell Marsh played an impressive innings in that game, helping them secure a much-needed victory.

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Team struggles LSG have also struggled this season Batting has been a major concern for the Super Giants this season. Their captain Rishabh Pant has struggled to find a stable position in the batting order. Even though the season hasn't gone well for them, winning these last two games could make things easier after an otherwise disappointing campaign. Notably, pace bowling has been their strongest department this season.

Information Here's the head-to-head record As per ESPNcricinfo, LSG and RR have clashed in only seven games since the former were one of the two newly introduced sides in 2022. RR have a 5-2 lead over LSG. In a stellar fighting display, RR beat LSG by 40 runs when these two sides met earlier this season.

Line-ups Here are the probable XIIs LSG (Probable XII): Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Aiden Markram, Mukul Choudhary, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Rathi, Akash Singh, Prince Yadav. RR (Probable XII): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Adam Milne, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja.