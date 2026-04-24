IPL 2026: Can RR earn redemption against SRH?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. The match, which is scheduled for Saturday, promises to be an exciting contest as both teams aim for a top-four spot in the points table. RR are currently second with five wins from seven matches, while SRH sit fourth with four triumphs from seven games. Here is the match preview.

Details Pitch report and other details The Sawai Mansingh Stadium is known to have a balanced pitch with assistance to both batters and the bowlers. Pacers, however, can generate some swing with the new ball. However, true bounce allows the well-set batters to dominate as well. Meanwhile, the match, which will begin at 7:30pm IST, will be broadcast on JioStar Network Channels and live-streamed on JioHotstar (App & Website).

Rivalry stats RR vs SRH: Head-to-head record The head-to-head record between the two teams heavily favors Sunrisers Hyderabad. Out of 22 matches played, SRH have won 13 while RR have managed to win only nine, as per ESPNcricinfo. In Jaipur, the Royals have recorded two wins and as many defeats against the Orange Army. Notably, SRH have won each of their last four games against the Men in Pink. Earlier in the ongoing season, SRH thrashed RR by 57 runs in Hyderabad.

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RR vs SRH RR have been in good form recently Since their defeat to SRH, RR has been in good form. They are currently second in the standings. Though their top-order batters and bowlers have done well, middle order has been a massive concern for them. On the other hand, SRH are on a three-match winning streak. Bowling was their Achilles heel in the first half of the season, but the improvement in this department has been drastic. Their batting line-up is arguably the most destructive this season.

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Line-ups Here are the probable XIIs RR Probable XII: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma. SRH Probable XII: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (c), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora (wk), Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivang Kumar, Harsh Dubey, Sakib Hussain, Eshan Malinga, Dilshan Madushanka.