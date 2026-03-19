IPL 2026: Top KKR players to watch out for
What's the story
Three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), will be determined to add a fourth honor. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side had a poor IPL 2025 season where they finished 8th in the 10-team standings. KKR made some smart additions in the IPL 2026 mini-auction. However, with some key bowlers injured, they will need others to step up. We decode their key players.
#1
Ace spinner Varun Chakravarthy needs to deliver the goods
Ace spinner Varun Chakravarthy needs to step up and deliver for his side. The premier bowler was the joint-top wicket-taker in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 with 14 scalps. However, he proved to be costly in every game from the Super 8 stage onward. He will want to get back to basics and work on his mistakes. He owns 100 IPL scalps at 23.85.
#2
Vaibhav Arora suddenly becomes a massive asset
With Harshit Rana ruled out of IPL 2026 and Matheesha Pathirana's participation under the cloud, KKR will want pacer Vaibhav Arora to lead the attack. He started his journey with KKR since IPL 2023. Arora had a good season in IPL 2025, picking up 17 wickets from 12 matches at 25.29. Overall, he owns 36 IPL wickets from 32 matches at 28.22.
Information
Can Cameron Green live up to his mega-buck signing?
Australian all-rounder Cameron Green needs to come good. Green bagged a whopping ₹25.20 crore deal during the mini-auction. With Andre Russell retiring from the IPL, the onus is on Green. The former MI and RCB star owns 707 IPL runs besides taking 16 wickets.
NZ duo
Will KKR go with Allen-Seifert pair upfront?
New Zealand stars Finn Allen and Tim Seifert were snapped up by KKR at the mini-auction. The two were superb for New Zealand in the recently concluded T20 World Cup. Seifert hammered 326 runs in the tournament as Allen struck at 200 while managing 298 runs. KKR could be tempted to use their understanding. This could lead Rahane and Sunil Narine bat lower.