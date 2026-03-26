'I have nothing to prove': Shubman Gill ahead of IPL

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill has said he has nothing to prove in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2026 season. The statement comes after a tumultuous journey with India's T20I squad, where he was dropped before the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 despite being named vice-captain for Asia Cup. Ahead of the tournament, Gill emphasized his focus is solely on leading his team to victory.

Past achievements Gill points out his stellar IPL record Gill pointed out his stellar performance in the last few seasons, saying he has scored the most runs in IPL. He also highlighted that he has done well as a batsman and his team has performed decently over the past four years. "I don't think I need to prove to anyone my worth," Gill said to the media on Thursday. He added that consistency is key for them as a team and they hope to win the trophy again soon.

Record performance Gill was dropped from India's T20I squad for WC Gill scored a whopping 650 runs in IPL 2025, leading Gujarat Titans to the knockouts. His performance has been unmatched by any other batter since 2020. After this stellar season and a successful Test tour of England as captain, he was recalled to the T20I squad as vice-captain after more than a year out in the format.

Advertisement

Team spirit My personal goal is to make my team win: Gill Gill stressed that his personal goal is to make his team win as many matches as possible. "I like to, whatever team I am playing for, whether it be for my country or for Gujarat, I like them to win," he said. He added that if they are playing IPL, they are playing to win it and if they are playing a series, they want to beat the other team in that series.

Advertisement