Jasprit Bumrah misses MI's final IPL 2026 match: Details here 

Performance review

Bumrah has had a disappointing IPL 2026 season

Bumrah has had a disappointing IPL 2026 season, managing to take just four wickets in 13 matches. His economy of 8.36 was decent. In his absence, Shardul Thakur returns to MI's playing XI. Rohit Sharma is among the impact subs and will open the innings in the second half of the match. Notably, this game is a dead rubber for MI as they are already out of the playoff race, having won just four of their 13 games.