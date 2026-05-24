Jasprit Bumrah misses MI's final IPL 2026 match: Details here
What's the story
Jasprit Bumrah, the star Indian pacer and MI's all-time leading wicket-taker in IPL history, won't be playing in their final league match of the IPL 2026 season against Rajasthan Royals. The decision was confirmed by MI captain Hardik Pandya, who won the toss at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. "Jassi (Jasprit Bumrah) is resting and Deepak Chahar is in," Pandya said.
Performance review
Bumrah has had a disappointing IPL 2026 season
Bumrah has had a disappointing IPL 2026 season, managing to take just four wickets in 13 matches. His economy of 8.36 was decent. In his absence, Shardul Thakur returns to MI's playing XI. Rohit Sharma is among the impact subs and will open the innings in the second half of the match. Notably, this game is a dead rubber for MI as they are already out of the playoff race, having won just four of their 13 games.
Information
Three changes for RR
Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals have made three changes to their playing XI with Riyan Parag returning as captain along with Ravindra Jadeja and Nandre Burger. Notably, the Royals have a lot to play for, as a win would power them to the playoffs.
Team strategies
Playing XIs of MI and RR
Mumbai Indians XI: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, AM Ghazanfar, Raghu Sharma. Impact subs: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Robin Minz, Krish Bhagat, Trent Boult. Rajasthan Royals XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Yash Raj Punja, Brijesh Sharma. Impact subs: Ravindra Jadeja, Sushant Mishra, Aman Rao Perala, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande.