IPL 2027: These franchises will be active at mini-auction

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), who finished last in IPL 2026 under Rishabh Pant, could see an overhaul.

Earlier this year, Pant stepped down from his role before moving back to Delhi Capitals (DC) as part of the trade.

Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh are now the frontrunners to lead LSG.

However, LSG also have the lower-middle-order muddle to solve. They need finishers big-time.