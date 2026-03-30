IPL 2026: When will KKR's Cameron Green resume bowling? 

Cricket Australia (CA) has confirmed that Cameron Green will not be bowling for the next 10-12 days. The announcement comes amid speculation about his role in Kolkata Knight Riders 's (KKR) opening match of Indian Premier League 2026. Green batted at No.3 and scored 18 off 10 balls in KKR's six-wicket defeat against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. However, he did not bowl during the match, which led to questions about his fitness and availability for future games.

Recovery period CA confirms Green's minor back complaint After the match, KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane was asked about Green's bowling availability. He directed the question to Cricket Australia. In response, a CA spokesperson confirmed that Green is taking a short break from bowling to recover from a "minor back complaint." The 26-year-old had already undergone major back surgery in late 2024. "Cameron is currently rebuilding his bowling loads in India with a view to return in around 10-12 days' time," the spokesperson said.

Team communication KKR informed of Green's temporary role The CA spokesperson also confirmed that KKR has been informed about this temporary adjustment in Green's role. This clarification comes as a relief, especially considering the hefty price tag of ₹25.20 crore that made him the most expensive overseas player ever at an IPL auction. While he didn't bowl in his last Sheffield Shield game a few weeks ago, Green did bowl occasionally during the T20 World Cup.

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Injury concerns Several Australian players miss early IPL This IPL season has seen a heightened focus on Australian players and their workload management. Josh Hazlewood joined Royal Challengers Bengaluru but wasn't match-fit for the opener. Mitchell Starc issued a public statement saying he is recovering from shoulder and elbow injuries, ruling him out of the tournament's initial phase. Pat Cummins is also currently sidelined with a lumbar stress issue, while Nathan Ellis and Jack Edwards have been ruled out due to injuries.

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