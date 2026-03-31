IPL: These sides took fewest overs to chase 120-plus runs

In a one-sided encounter, Rajasthan Royals hammered five-time champions Chennai Super Kings in their 2026 Indian Premier League opener at Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium. The Yellow Army perished for just 127 in the first innings. Vaibhav Suryavanshi's 15-ball half-century took RR home in 12.1 overs. Here are the sides that took the fewest overs to complete a 120-plus chase in the IPL.

#1 SRH: 166 runs vs LSG in 9.4 overs, 2024 Sunrisers Hyderabad pulled off one of the greatest run-chases in IPL history by demolishing Lucknow Super Giants at home in 2024. Chasing 166, Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma showed no mercy, adding 107 in the first six overs. Both batters returned unbeaten as SRH (167/0) crossed the line in just 9.4 overs. While Head scored 89* from 30 balls, Abhishek hammered a 28-ball 75*.

#2 PBKS: 125 runs vs KKR in 11.1 overs, 2018 According to Cricbuzz, the IPL 2018 encounter between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens ranks second on this list. The Knight Riders racked up 191/7, riding on solid knocks from Chris Lynn and Dinesh Karthik. In a rain-affected game, PBKS chased down the revised target of 125 runs in just 11.1 overs. KL Rahul and Chris Gayle scored 60-plus runs each.

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#3 DC: 155 runs vs MI in 12 overs, 2008 This one is from the inaugural IPL edition (2008). Deccan Chargers, the now-defunct franchise, chased down 155 in just 12 overs against Mumbai Indians. Adam Gilchrist scripted history with his unbeaten ton. The DC opener smashed 109* off 47 balls, apart from taking two catches behind the stumps. DC skipper VVS Laxman, who also returned unbeaten, scored a 26-ball 37*.

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