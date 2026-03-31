IPL: A look at CSK's lowest first-innings totals against RR

In a one-sided encounter, Rajasthan Royals hammered five-time champions Chennai Super Kings in their 2026 Indian Premier League opener at Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium. Without the injured Dewald Brevis and MS Dhoni, the Yellow Army perished for just 127 in the first innings. RR later easily won by eight wickets. This was CSK's third-lowest first-innings total against the Royals in the IPL.

#1 109 in Jaipur, 2008 CSK's lowest total in the first innings against RR came in the inaugural IPL edition (2008). The two finalists from that edition played a low-scoring encounter at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium. With Sohail Tanvir's record 6/14, RR bowled CSK out for 109 in 19 overs. Albie Morkel was CSK's top scorer (42). RR later won by eight wickets with 34 balls remaining.

#2 125/5 in Abu Dhabi, 2020 In what was a horrendous season for the five-time winners, CSK lost steam against RR at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium. With their batting order tanking big time, CSK managed just 125/5 in 20 overs. Nearly every batter played a run-a-ball knock. Although the Royals suffered a top-order collapse (28/3), they were powered by Jos Buttler's 48-ball 70*.

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