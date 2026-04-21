Fast bowlers with most wickets in IPL history

Jasprit Bumrah finally starred in Mumbai Indians' 99-run victory over Gujarat Titans in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) in Ahmedabad. After a dry spell, Bumrah finally opened his account this season and dismissed Sai Sudharsan on the innings' first ball, with GT attempting to chase 200. This helped him surpass Dwayne Bravo to become the second-highest wicket-taker among pacers in the IPL.

#1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 208 wickets Earlier in the ongoing season, Bhuvneshwar Kumar became the first speedster to complete 200 IPL wickets. He joined Yuzvendra Chahal in the 200-wicket club. Bhuvneshwar, known for his swing and accuracy, has accounted for 208 wickets from 196 matches at an average of 26.98 so far. Having played for three franchises, Bhuvneshwar is also the highest wicket-taker in the Powerplay.

#2 Jasprit Bumrah: 184 wickets According to ESPNcricinfo, Bumrah now has the second-most wickets for a pacer in IPL history. In a stellar career, the right-arm pacer has taken 184 wickets from 151 games at an average of 22.88, all for MI. His tally includes an economy rate of 7.28 and 2 fifers. Notably, Bumrah has the most wickets for a single franchise in the tournament.

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