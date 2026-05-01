IPL: Rashid Khan becomes highest wicket-taker at Narendra Modi Stadium

Star Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan is now the highest wicket-taker at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium in the Indian Premier League (IPL) . Gujarat Titans' Rashid reached the landmark in Match 66 of IPL 2026 against Chennai Super Kings. With his first of the match, the wrist-spinner broke a tie with Mohit Sharma, who took 29 wickets at the venue. Rashid claimed 3/18 from 2 overs.

Numbers His numbers in Ahmedabad Rashid, one of the most prolific spinners, has featured in 30 IPL games at Narendra Modi Stadium. The wrist-spinner has raced to 32 wickets at 30.15, overtaking Mohit's record of 29 wickets. The latter averages better than Rashid (14.10). Rashid, who has been with the Titans since 2022, has an economy of over 9 at this venue. His best innings figures here read 3/37.

Information Featuring in his 150th game, Rashid becomes 9th-highest wicket-taker (IPL) Overall, Rashid also became the ninth-highest wicket-taker in the IPL, breaking a tie with Amit Mishra. Featuring in his 150th IPL encounter, the former has taken 177 wickets at an average of 23.63. Meanwhile, Mishra claimed 174 scalps from 162 games at 23.82.

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