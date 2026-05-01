IPL: Rashid Khan becomes highest wicket-taker at Narendra Modi Stadium
What's the story
Star Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan is now the highest wicket-taker at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Gujarat Titans' Rashid reached the landmark in Match 66 of IPL 2026 against Chennai Super Kings. With his first of the match, the wrist-spinner broke a tie with Mohit Sharma, who took 29 wickets at the venue. Rashid claimed 3/18 from 2 overs.
Numbers
His numbers in Ahmedabad
Rashid, one of the most prolific spinners, has featured in 30 IPL games at Narendra Modi Stadium. The wrist-spinner has raced to 32 wickets at 30.15, overtaking Mohit's record of 29 wickets. The latter averages better than Rashid (14.10). Rashid, who has been with the Titans since 2022, has an economy of over 9 at this venue. His best innings figures here read 3/37.
Information
Featuring in his 150th game, Rashid becomes 9th-highest wicket-taker (IPL)
Overall, Rashid also became the ninth-highest wicket-taker in the IPL, breaking a tie with Amit Mishra. Featuring in his 150th IPL encounter, the former has taken 177 wickets at an average of 23.63. Meanwhile, Mishra claimed 174 scalps from 162 games at 23.82.
Numbers
A look at Rashid's notable numbers
As per ESPNcricinfo, Rashid has now claimed 22 scalps from 20 IPL games against CSK at 27.72. In the ongoing IPL 2026 season, Rashid has bagged 19 wickets from 14 games at 21.94. He is the 4th-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2026. Overall in the 20-over format, Rashid has amassed 721 wickets from 533 games at 18.58.