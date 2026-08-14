5th ODI preview: Can hosts Ireland avoid whitewash against Afghanistan?
What's the story
Ireland will take on Afghanistan in the fifth and final ODI of the series on Saturday. The match will be played in Belfast. The hosts have had a tough time in this series, losing three of the four matches so far with the 1st clash getting washed out. Ireland will be looking to salvage some pride with a consolation. Meanwhile, Afghanistan will be aiming for a clean sweep after their impressive performances throughout the tour.
Team dynamics
Ireland's batting unit showed some improvement
Ireland's batting unit showed some improvement in the last ODI, putting up a score of over 300 for the first time in this series.
Andy Balbirnie and Curtis Campher were key contributors to this effort.
The team will hope for more such performances from players like Paul Stirling and Harry Tector, who have struggled throughout the series.
Strategy
Afghanistan aim for a clean sweep
Afghanistan have been dominant in this series. Rashid Khan has been brilliant with the ball.
The team will be looking to continue its winning streak and complete a 4-0 whitewash over Ireland.
Their strong all-round performances have been key to their success so far.
In the last match, Ziaur Rahman was brought in for Fazalhaq Farooqi but could be replaced after conceding 71 runs in nine overs.
Match conditions
Here are the key venue stats
The average winning first-innings score in the last five ODIs at Belfast has been 272, as per Cricinfo.
Saturday's match is expected to be another high-scoring affair, with rain staying away from the venue.
Afghanistan have played 11 ODIs here, winning 7 and losing four.
From 32 matches at this venue, Ireland own a total of 13 wins and 16 defeats with three matches not having a result.
Bowler's record
Rashid closing in on this record
Rashid needs three more wickets to become the first bowler in ODIs to take 15 or more wickets in a bilateral series against any opposition twice.
From three matches in this series, he owns 12 wickets, clocking 6/34, 3/44 and 3/49.
He took 16 wickets at 13.37 in a five-match ODI series against Ireland in 2016-17.
If he does take three wickets, he will also become the first bowler in ODIs to take 15 or more wickets in three bilateral series, as per Cricinfo.
Information
IRE vs AFG, ODIs: A look at the H2H record
In terms of the H2H record between the two teams in ODIs, Afghanistan have dominated the show with 21 wins. Meanwhile, Ireland own 13 victories. One match didn't see a result.
Likely XIs
A look at the likely XIs for this contest
IRE probable XI: Paul Stirling (captain), Andrew Balbirnie, Cade Carmichael, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, Ben Calitz, Mark Adair, Gavin Hoey, Liam McCarthy, Byron McDonough.
AFG probable XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah (captain), Hashmatullah Shahidi, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Yamin Ahmadzai, AM Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
Information
Player focus: Here are the stats
From 45 ODIs, Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran owns 2,105 runs at a solid 50.11. He has slammed 7 hundreds and 10 fifties. Rashid is 31 runs shy of the 2,000-run mark in ODIs. He owns 1,469 runs at 18.83.
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