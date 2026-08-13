Rashid Khan delivers yet another match-winning spell versus Ireland (ODIs)
What's the story
Team Afghanistan has clinched the five-match ODI series against Ireland, winning the third match by 42 runs in Belfast. The victory was built on centuries from Ibrahim Zadran and Sediqullah Atal, who helped their team post a formidable total of 343/9 after being put in to bat by Ireland. In response, Ireland was bowled out for 301 in just 48 overs. Extending his golden run in the ongoing series, star leg-spinner Rashid Khan claimed yet another three-wicket haul. Here are further details.
Spell
Another fine spell from the leggie
Chasing the stiff target, the hosts were going well at 142/3 when Rashid trapped Lorcan Tucker for nine.
His next victim was centurion Andrew Balbirnie, who led Ireland's charge with a 109-run knock.
This dismissal virtually sealed Ireland's fate as they went from 215/4 to 301/10.
Benjamin Calitz, who departed for a golden duck, was Rashid's final victim as the leggie finished his 10-over spell with figures worth 3/49.
Pacer Yamin Ahmadzai also dented Ireland with a four-wicket haul (4/71 from 10 overs).
Form
12 wickets from three games
While the opener was washed out, Rashid bowled 7.4 overs in the second match and picked 6/34 in a jaw-dropping spell.
He then claimed 3/44 from 10 overs in the third game, winning Player-of-the-Match awards in both affairs.
With yet another three-fer, Rashid has raced to 12 wickets in this series at a stunning average of 10.58.
Stats
His numbers versus Ireland
As per Cricinfo, Rashid has now raced to 67 scalps from 29 ODIs against Ireland at a jaw-dropping average of 15.91.
Pakistan's Waqar Younis (15.84 vs New Zealand) is the only bowler to claim 60-plus ODI wickets against a team with a better average.
Rashid had previously claimed 6/43 versus Ireland in the 2017 Greater Noida affair.
Younis also happens to be the only other bowler with multiple ODI six-fers against one opponent (2 vs New Zealand).
Overall, Rashid has six four-plus wicket hauls against Ireland - the joint-second-most for a bowler against a team.
Career
Best bowling average in ODIs
Coming to his overall stats, Rashid has raced to 226 wickets from 123 ODIs (115 innings).
As per Cricinfo, his average of 19.43 is the best among bowlers with at least 150 scalps in the format (ER: 4.26).
He has clocked six four-fers besides seven five-wicket hauls.
Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (10) and Pakistan's Shahid Afridi (8) are the only spinners with more ODI fifers than Rashid.