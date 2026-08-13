Rashid Khan delivers yet another match-winning spell versus Ireland (ODIs) 

Chasing the stiff target, the hosts were going well at 142/3 when Rashid trapped Lorcan Tucker for nine.

His next victim was centurion Andrew Balbirnie, who led Ireland's charge with a 109-run knock.

This dismissal virtually sealed Ireland's fate as they went from 215/4 to 301/10.

Benjamin Calitz, who departed for a golden duck, was Rashid's final victim as the leggie finished his 10-over spell with figures worth 3/49.

Pacer Yamin Ahmadzai also dented Ireland with a four-wicket haul (4/71 from 10 overs).