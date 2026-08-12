Afghanistan beat Ireland in 4th ODI, seal series: Key stats
What's the story
Afghanistan beat Ireland in the fourth ODI to claim an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. While the opener was washed out, Afghanistan won the penultimate fixture by 42 runs at Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast. Riding on tons from Ibrahim Zadran and Sediqullah Atal, the visitors racked up 343/9 in 50 overs. Despite Andrew Balbirnie's ton and a late effort from Curtis Campher, Ireland perished on 301.
Innings
How Afghanistan's innings panned out
Afghanistan, who were invited to bat, lost Rahmanullah Gurbaz early, with Byron McDonough striking.
However, the next 37 overs were ruled by Zadran and Atal, who stitched a 231-run partnership.
Zadran smashed 107 off 118 balls (11 fours and 1 six), while Atal scored a career-best 143 off 120 balls (17 fours and 4 sixes).
Ireland then made a comeback, restricting Afghanistan to 343/9 from 247/1.
Numbers
Second-most ODI tons for Afghanistan
According to Cricinfo, Zadran now has the second-most ODI centuries for Afghanistan (7), breaking a tie with Mohammad Shahzad (6). Gurbaz tops the list with nine tons.
Across 45 ODIs, Zadran also has 10 half-centuries to his name.
The 24-year-old, who made his ODI debut in 2019, now has 2,105 runs from 45 innings at an average of 50.11.
Milestone
Joint third-fastest to 2,000 ODI runs
Having taken just 45 innings of as many games, Zadran became the joint third-fastest batter to complete 2,000 ODI runs, as per Cricinfo.
He is only behind India's Shubman Gill (38 innings) and South Africa's Hashim Amla (40 innings).
Meanwhile, Zadran equaled the record of Zaheer Abbas, Kevin Pietersen, Babar Azam and Rassie van der Dussen.
Atal
Atal's career-best score
Atal, who made his ODI debut in November 2024, reached his second century in the format. He also has two half-centuries to his name.
During the match, the Afghan top-order batter also completed 500 ODI runs.
Across 17 ODIs, Atal has raced to 634 runs at an average of nearly 40 (39.62). As mentioned, he recorded his career-best ODI score.
Chase
Balbirnie bolsters Ireland's chase
Ireland's chase was off to a slow start. Despite a fruitful 48-run opening stand, the hosts were down to 53/2 in 11.3 overs.
Balbirnie, who added a few valuable partnerships, kept Ireland alive in the chase. Taking them past 200, Balbirnie completed his century.
While Rashid Khan's spell proved to be a game-changer, Balbirnie smashed a 119-ball 109 (9 fours and 3 sixes).
Spells
Rashid, Ahmadzai dent Afghanistan
Ireland were well in the hunt when Rashid trapped Lorcan Tucker. His next victim was centurion Balbirnie, who led Ireland's charge.
Benjamin Calitz, who departed for a golden duck, was Rashid's final victim as the leggie finished his 10-over spell with figures of 3/49.
Pacer Yamin Ahmadzai also dented Ireland with a four-wicket haul (4/71 from 10 overs).
Campher
Campher's valiant knock
After Ireland were four down (142/4), Balbirnie added 73 runs with Curtis Campher.
While Balbirnie's dismissal changed the dynamics, Campher went all out. He kept on fighting till the end with a blistering knock.
Campher smashed a fine 84 off 46, a knock laced with 8 fours and 5 sixes. However, he was the ninth wicket to fall as Ireland perished for 301 in 48 overs.