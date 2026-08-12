Afghanistan beat Ireland in 4th ODI, seal series: Key stats

Afghanistan, who were invited to bat, lost Rahmanullah Gurbaz early, with Byron McDonough striking.

However, the next 37 overs were ruled by Zadran and Atal, who stitched a 231-run partnership.

Zadran smashed 107 off 118 balls (11 fours and 1 six), while Atal scored a career-best 143 off 120 balls (17 fours and 4 sixes).

Ireland then made a comeback, restricting Afghanistan to 343/9 from 247/1.