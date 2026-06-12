Rohit-Kohli crucial for India's 2027 World Cup campaign: Irfan Pathan

Ashwin

Can Rohit, Kohli play 2027 World Cup? Ravichandran Ashwin's opinion

On June 11, former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin said there is "no reason" why Kohli and Rohit shouldn't play in the World Cup. "In my experience of how these things pan out, it's pretty straightforward: if the management wants both of them at the 50-over World Cup in South Africa, and if there is enough energy around it, it's very much possible to keep them on the park and utilise their experience," Ashwin said on ESPNcricinfo's video show. "But if there is a thinking that it might steer the other way, the players will be under duress."