Rohit-Kohli crucial for India's 2027 World Cup campaign: Irfan Pathan
What's the story
Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan has emphasized the pivotal role of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in India's upcoming ODI World Cup campaign. He praised Rohit's prowess against fast bowlers in tough overseas conditions and hailed Kohli as the perfect anchor for India's innings at number three. "Rohit Sharma's biggest strength is his ability to handle short-pitched bowling," Pathan told Jio Hotstar.
Rohit's strength
Pathan lauds Rohit's exceptional timing and positioning
Pathan highlighted Rohit's exceptional timing and early positioning against short-pitched deliveries. He said, "In South Africa, where bowlers get both swing and extra bounce, Rohit is the ideal batter to punish anything short." This observation comes ahead of India's first ODI against Afghanistan in Dharamshala on Saturday. The former left-arm pacer also praised Kohli's unmatched consistency in ODIs and his ability to steer innings under pressure.
Kohli's role
Kohli's experience and consistency in middle order
Pathan stressed on Kohli's immense experience and consistency in the middle order, saying "In ODIs, no one does it better than him." He further added that if India loses an early wicket, Kohli is the man to rebuild the innings. "He loves batting long, and when it comes to chasing, he is the best in the world," Pathan said while stressing on their importance for India's World Cup success.
Wicketkeeping options
Pathan backs Rahul as 1st-choice wicketkeeper-batter, praises Kishan
Pathan also backed KL Rahul as India's first-choice wicketkeeper-batter in ODIs. "KL Rahul is India's first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman in ODIs. He has done well at numbers five and six," Pathan said. He further praised Ishan Kishan's selection as a backup for his ability to bat higher up the order and handle pace effectively. "As a backup, the selectors have brought in Ishan Kishan," he said while praising Kishan's skills against short-pitched deliveries.
Ashwin
Can Rohit, Kohli play 2027 World Cup? Ravichandran Ashwin's opinion
On June 11, former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin said there is "no reason" why Kohli and Rohit shouldn't play in the World Cup. "In my experience of how these things pan out, it's pretty straightforward: if the management wants both of them at the 50-over World Cup in South Africa, and if there is enough energy around it, it's very much possible to keep them on the park and utilise their experience," Ashwin said on ESPNcricinfo's video show. "But if there is a thinking that it might steer the other way, the players will be under duress."
Numbers
A look at the duo's World Cup and ODI stats
From 37 ODI World Cup games, Kohli has amassed 1,795 runs at 59.83. He owns 5 tons and 12 fifties. Meanwhile, Rohit has belted 1,575 runs from 28 games at 60.57. He has smashed 7 tons and six fifties. Overall in ODIs, Kohli has scored a whopping 14,797 runs from 311 matches at 58.71. He has hit 54 tons and 77 fifties. Meanwhile, Rohit owns 11,577 runs from 282 games at 48.84. He has slammed 33 tons and 61 fifties.