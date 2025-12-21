Liverpool striker Alexander Isak feared to have suffered massive injury
What's the story
Liverpool striker Alexander Isak is feared to have suffered a major lower-leg injury during the team's 2-1 victory over Tottenham on Saturday in Matchweek 17 of the Premier League 2025-26 season. The incident occurred when Isak scored the opening goal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the 2nd half. Micky van de Ven went in for a tackle, leaving Isak unable to celebrate his goal and immediately calling for medical assistance.
Information
Liverpool and Isak are still awaiting an MRI scan
As per Sky Sports News, Liverpool and Isak are still awaiting an MRI scan on the injury. On Saturday, a stretcher was brought onto the pitch but Isak eventually left the field with the help of Liverpool's medical staff.
Injury impact
Isak's injury history and Liverpool's response
Notably, this isn't the first time Isak has faced an injury setback since joining Liverpool from Newcastle in a record-breaking £125 million deal. He was previously sidelined for five games between October and November due to a groin injury. The latest incident only adds to his troubled start at Liverpool. Despite his injury woes, Isak has managed to score three goals in 16 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool.
Coach's remarks
Liverpool's head coach comments on Isak's injury
After the match, Liverpool's head coach Arne Slot spoke about Isak's injury. He said, "It's difficult to know what he exactly has. But it's never a nice thing that after the goal he collided with their defender. Hopefully he's fine, but we have to wait and see." Despite Isak's injury and a narrow win against their nine-man opponents, Slot was encouraged by his team's performance in North London.
Schedule
Liverpool's upcoming fixtures
Looking ahead, Liverpool will face Wolves (H) on December 27 and Leeds (H) on January 1 in the Premier League. They will then take on Fulham (A) on January 4 before facing Arsenal (A) on January 8. The team will conclude this run with an FA Cup match against Barnsley (H) on January 12.
LIV
Liverpool extend unbeaten run to five Premier League matches
The Reds scored two 2nd-half goals through Isak and Hugo Ekitike at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. For Tottenham, Richarlison scored a late goal. Hosts Tottenham saw Xavi Simons get sent off in the 33rd minute. In the 93rd minute, Christian Romero saw a red card after a needless foul. With this win, Slot's men rose to 5th in the standings. They are level on points with Chelsea. The Reds own 29 points, picking up their ninth win (D2 L6). Liverpool are now unbeaten in 5 Premier League matches (W3 D2).