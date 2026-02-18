Ishan Kishan enters top 10 of ICC T20I batting rankings 

Dashing Indian batter Ishan Kishan has made a remarkable entry into the top 10 of the latest ICC T20I batting rankings . The wicketkeeper-batter climbed an impressive 17 places to reach eighth position with a rating of 732. The jump comes after his stellar performances against Namibia and Pakistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, where he scored 61 off just 24 balls and then followed it up with an even more explosive knock of 77 off just 40 balls.

Rankings shifts Other major gainers in T20I rankings Along with Kishan, Tilak Varma also made a move in the batting rankings. He climbed one place to fourth position. Meanwhile, Abhishek Sharma retained his top spot despite back-to-back ducks. Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka, who scored a century against Australia, climbed three places to third position. South Africa captain Aiden Markram (jumped six places to equal 15th), Ryan Rickelton (rose 22 spots to 11th), and England's Jacob Bethell (surged 22 slots to 32nd) were other major gainers in this update.

All-rounder updates Hardik retains 3rd spot; Dube enters top 10 In the latest ICC T20I rankings, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya retained his third position. Pakistan Saim Ayub and Sikandar Raza Meanwhile, Shivam Dube made a successful entry into the top 10 by climbing three places to ninth position. These updates highlight India's strong presence in the all-rounder category of international cricket's shortest format.

Advertisement

Bowler update Arshdeep drops 5 places; Patel, Bumrah make gains Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh has dropped five places in the latest ICC T20I rankings for bowlers. He is now placed at 16th position. However, Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah have made significant gains with Patel climbing four places to 14th while Bumrah jumped six rungs to 15th position. These updates reflect India's dynamic performance in the bowling department of international cricket's shortest format.

Advertisement