Kishan is captaining SRH in IPL 2026 for few games (Image Source: X/@IPL)

Ishan Kishan attains these feats as an IPL captain: Details

By Rajdeep Saha 07:57 pm Mar 28, 202607:57 pm

What's the story

Ishan Kishan has made history by becoming the third Indian cricketer to have both captained India in the U19 World Cup and led an Indian Premier League (IPL) team after leading Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening match of IPL 2026 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The match is being held at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. He captained the Indian team in the 2016 U19 World Cup, where they finished as runners-up.