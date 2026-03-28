Ishan Kishan attains these feats as an IPL captain: Details
What's the story
Ishan Kishan has made history by becoming the third Indian cricketer to have both captained India in the U19 World Cup and led an Indian Premier League (IPL) team after leading Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening match of IPL 2026 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The match is being held at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. He captained the Indian team in the 2016 U19 World Cup, where they finished as runners-up.
Elite company
Ishan Kishan joins Kohli and Patel in elite list
With his captaincy debut for SRH, Kishan has joined an elite club of Indian cricketers who have captained both an U19 World Cup and an IPL team. The first player to achieve this feat was Virat Kohli, who led India in the 2008 U19 World Cup and captained Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) from 2011 to 2023. Parthiv Patel is another cricketer who has achieved this dual captaincy.
Record
Skipper Ishan Kishan attains this record
Now playing for SRH, Kishan has previously played for Gujarat Lions and Mumbai Indians in the IPL. As per Cricbuzz, he has taken the sixth-most matches before captaining in IPL . Here are players with most matches before captaining in IPL. 200 - Ravindra Jadeja 153 - Manish Pandey 148 - Axar Patel 137 - Kieron Pollard 126 - Suryakumar Yadav 119 - Ishan Kishan*