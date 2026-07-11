Ishan Kishan hammers his 11th half-century in T20Is: Key stats
What's the story
India's Ishan Kishan chipped in with a score of 56 against England in the 5th and final T20I. The match being held at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, saw England post a mammoth score of 257/3 in 20 overs. In response, walked in when India were 25/1. He added two partnerships enroute his 56 before perishing in the 13th over. Here's more.
Knock
Kishan plays a decent hand
Chasing a 258-run target, India lost Abhishek Sharma early on (25/1) before Kishan joined Sanju Samson. A 30-run stand for the 2nd wicket followed with Kishan taking the initiative from the start. After Samson's dismissal, skipper Shreyas Iyer joined Kishan and a 55-run stand was added. Kishan slowed down toward the end of his innings before getting out to spinner Adil Rashid.
Runs
2nd fifty versus England for Kishan
Kishan's 57 came off 35 balls. He struck at a modest 160, hitting 2 sixes and 7 fours. With this knock, Kishan has raced to 1,462 runs at 29.24. He slammed his 11th fifty (100s: 1). Versus England, Kishan owns 228 runs from 9 matches at 28.5 (50s: 2). As per ESPNcricinfo, Kishan smashed his maiden away fifty (home of opposition) from 15 matches.
Information
49th fifty-plus score in T20s for Kishan
In the last match, Kishan got to 7,000 runs in 20-over cricket. And now, he has 7,056 runs from 251 matches (242 innings) at an average of close to 40. Kishan recorded his 42nd fifty. He also owns 7 tons.