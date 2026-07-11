India's Ishan Kishan chipped in with a score of 56 off 35 balls (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

Ishan Kishan hammers his 11th half-century in T20Is: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 11:03 pm Jul 11, 202611:03 pm

What's the story

India's Ishan Kishan chipped in with a score of 56 against England in the 5th and final T20I. The match being held at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, saw England post a mammoth score of 257/3 in 20 overs. In response, walked in when India were 25/1. He added two partnerships enroute his 56 before perishing in the 13th over. Here's more.