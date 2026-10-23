'Has no value': Harry Brook on his 202* versus SL

In the match held at Rawalpindi, England batted first and posted a mammoth total of 429/4.

The innings was built on a solid start from Tom Banton (50) and Ben Duckett (29), followed by a 159-run partnership between Brook and Joe Root (69).

Will Jacks also contributed with an unbeaten 66 off just 30 balls.

However, despite these efforts, Sri Lanka managed to chase down the target in dramatic fashion.