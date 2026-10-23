'Has no value': Harry Brook on his 202* versus SL
What's the story
England cricket captain Harry Brook expressed disappointment over his record-breaking ODI double-century against Sri Lanka. Despite becoming the first Englishman to score an ODI double ton and the fastest to do so, Brook said his achievement held "no value" after his team's shocking defeat. England had set a massive target of 430 runs, but Sri Lanka chased it down successfully, leaving Brook's historic innings overshadowed by the loss.
Match details
Sri Lanka stun England in Rawalpindi
In the match held at Rawalpindi, England batted first and posted a mammoth total of 429/4.
The innings was built on a solid start from Tom Banton (50) and Ben Duckett (29), followed by a 159-run partnership between Brook and Joe Root (69).
Will Jacks also contributed with an unbeaten 66 off just 30 balls.
However, despite these efforts, Sri Lanka managed to chase down the target in dramatic fashion.
Game changer
Brook expresses disappointment over ODI double ton
Sri Lanka's chase was led by Pavan Rathnayake (130) and Dasun Shanaka (97), who built crucial partnerships despite early wickets.
Janith Liyanage then sealed the win with an unbeaten 61 off just 27 balls.
After the match, Brook acknowledged Sri Lanka's exceptional performance but expressed disappointment over his record-breaking innings not contributing to a win for England.
He said, "It was a nice innings but being on the losing side it has no value whatsoever in my eyes."
Record breaker
Brook slams record-breaking ODI double century
Brook's innings of 202 runs off just 116 balls included 21 fours and 10 sixes, making him the fastest to reach a double century in ODIs.
His record-breaking feat was celebrated by England as they posted a mammoth total of 429/4.
However, despite their efforts, Sri Lanka managed to chase down the target in dramatic fashion.