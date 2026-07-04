2nd T20I, Jacob Bethell floors India with 76*: Key stats

Numbers

4th fifty in England colors

Bethell hit 76* off 46 balls, slamming five fours and five sixes. In 33 T20I matches (30 innings), he has amassed 773 runs at an average of 32.20. He clocked his 4th fifty in England colors. As per Cricbuzz, the 76* runs by Bethell is the second most by an England batter against India at home after a knock of 77 by Dawid Malan at Trent Bridge in 2022.