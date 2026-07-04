2nd T20I, Jacob Bethell floors India with 76*: Key stats
What's the story
England defeated India by four wickets in the second T20I at Manchester, taking a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Jacob Bethell's unbeaten 76 coupled with 39-run knocks from Harry Brook and Tom Banton helped England chase down India's total of 190 runs with an over to spare. Bethell was the star of the show and his approach helped England seal the deal. Here's more.
Batting performance
Bethell powers England to victory
India's bowlers put up a disciplined effort to restrict England in their chase. Arshdeep Singh took two wickets in the first over, dismissing Phil Salt and Jos Buttler for ducks. A 50-run stand between Brook and Bethell helped England recover. Banton joined Bethell and they added 67 runs for the 4th wicket. Bethell stood tall as India hit back. He added 46 runs alongside Curran before seeing England claim a win.
Numbers
4th fifty in England colors
Bethell hit 76* off 46 balls, slamming five fours and five sixes. In 33 T20I matches (30 innings), he has amassed 773 runs at an average of 32.20. He clocked his 4th fifty in England colors. As per Cricbuzz, the 76* runs by Bethell is the second most by an England batter against India at home after a knock of 77 by Dawid Malan at Trent Bridge in 2022.