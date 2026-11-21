'Misjudged grass cover': NZ coach on pitch for India Test
What's the story
New Zealand's bowling coach Jacob Oram has expressed disappointment with the pitch at Basin Reserve for the first Test against India. After Day 3, when India posted a mammoth score of 486/4, Oram admitted that they may have misjudged the grass cover and entered without a full-time spinner. "Look, grass isn't the issue. There's plenty of grass out there, but it's just probably not the color we would have liked. And yeah, we fell into it [the trap] as well. It's a very nice wicket to bat on," said Oram after the day's play.
Pitch dynamics
Oram emphasizes bounce over movement
Oram emphasized that the lack of bounce, rather than movement, has made things difficult for his bowlers.
He said, "But I think guys can handle minimal sideways movement if there's some good bounce and carry as well."
The former New Zealand all-rounder was careful not to blame the groundstaff but acknowledged that the pitch had not behaved as expected.
Bowler's defense
Oram defends Jacob Duffy
Jacob Duffy had a tough day on the field, conceding 181 runs in 29 overs with just one wicket to his name.
However, Oram defended him saying, "Jacob Duffy's fine."
"We try not to get too high when things are good and we try not to get too low when things haven't gone our way. Today, if you just look at the scoreboard, it's not his day, but he's had way too many good days in the last two seasons for one day to suddenly put him in the depths of despair. So he'll be okay."
Player's perspective
KL Rahul on the pitch
KL Rahul, who scored a century in the match, also commented on the pitch.
He said they were relying more on tired legs than surface assistance for their next bowling innings.
Rahul said, "When we saw the wicket when we first got here, we didn't think it would play like this."
He added that while there are signs of seam movement and low balls occasionally, they are not expecting much help from the surface in upcoming days.
Words
Rahul emphasizes spending a lot of time on 'that wicket'
"We expected it to be very different. You expect the ball to do a lot more, but it's a pretty good wicket if you apply yourself and play out good spells," said Rahul to reporters.
"I think we spent a lot of time playing on that wicket. It'll take a lot of hard work for the wickets in the second innings. But we're counting on the fact that if we keep them on the park for long enough, with some tired legs, that's when you make mistakes. That's the beauty of Test cricket. I'm not saying the wicket's completely flat and there's nothing happening," he added.