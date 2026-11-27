Jannik Sinner set to miss 2028 Australian Open: Here's why
What's the story
Two-time Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner will miss the upcoming tournament at Melbourne Park in January. The Italian star recently underwent surgery for a persistent knee injury. Tennis Australia CEO Andrew Abdo confirmed the news, saying, "We've been in regular touch with Jannik's team and they've confirmed he won't be joining us for the AO in January following his recent surgery."
Recovery period
Sinner's absence prolongs his layoff from the tour
Sinner is expected to be out of action for up to four months, prolonging his absence from the tour since winning his fifth Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in July.
The Italian was originally scheduled to make a return in time for next year's Australian Open, starting January 17.
Abdo added that "Jannik loves competing here in Melbourne and is looking forward to returning for AO 2028."
Past victories
Stellar record at AO
Sinner has had a stellar record at the Australian Open, winning the title in 2024 and 2025. He was defeated by Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals of this year's tournament.
However, his absence from next year's event will be a major blow for fans and organizers alike.
Carlos Alcaraz, who recently won the ATP Finals, will be looking to defend his title at Melbourne.
Run
Sinner's stellar run in 2026
Sinner won six tour-level titles this year, the joint-most with Alcaraz. This included a record five ATP Masters titles.
With his victory in Rome, Sinner became the first player to win the first five Masters 1000 events in a season and only the second man after Djokovic to achieve the Career Golden Masters.
The world number two had a win-loss record of 44-3.