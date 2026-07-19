Jason Holder goes past 400 T20 wickets: Decoding his stats 

As per ESPNcricinfo, Holder has raced to 402 scalps in T20 cricket from 367 matches (360 innings) at an average of 26.20.

He owns one five-wicket haul and 14 four-fers, with an economy rate of 8.31.

Holder became the fourth WI bowler to claim 400 wickets in this format.

He has joined Narine (646), Dwayne Bravo (631), and Andre Russell (526).