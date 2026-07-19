Jason Holder goes past 400 T20 wickets: Decoding his stats
What's the story
Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) clinched their maiden Major League Cricket (MLC) title on Saturday, defeating Washington Freedom in a thrilling final at the Oakland Coliseum. The game also saw Jason Holder complete 400 wickets in T20 cricket. The West Indies pacer wreaked havoc on Freedom's middle order and claimed three vital wickets. Here we look at his stellar stats and records.
Player performances
Three vital wickets for Holder
Chasing 165, Freedom lost wickets at regular intervals and lost the game by a solitary run.
Sunil Narine struck thrice in the powerplay, while Holder was brilliant in the middle overs.
Captain Holder dismissed Nikhil Chaudhary to complete his 400th scalp.
The pacer took two more wickets to finish 3/31 across four overs.
Stats
Fourth WI bowler with this feat
As per ESPNcricinfo, Holder has raced to 402 scalps in T20 cricket from 367 matches (360 innings) at an average of 26.20.
He owns one five-wicket haul and 14 four-fers, with an economy rate of 8.31.
Holder became the fourth WI bowler to claim 400 wickets in this format.
He has joined Narine (646), Dwayne Bravo (631), and Andre Russell (526).
Numbers
Dissecting his numbers
WI's highest wicket-taker in T20Is, Holder has claimed 112 scalps across 98 games in the format (ER: 8.64).
110 of his wickets have come across 114 Caribbean Premier League matches at an economy of 7.80.
The Indian Premier League is the only other league, where Holder owns 50-plus wickets (70 from 57 games).
In the MLC, the pacer owns 25 wickets from 20 games (ER: 9.05). He finished the 2026 edition with 16 scalps.
Information
Over 3,500 runs in the format
With the bat, Holder has scored 3,562 T20 runs while striking at 137.10 (50s: 4). Narine, Bravo, Russell, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, and Shadab Khan are the other all-rounders with the T20 double of 3,500 runs and 400 wickets.