Akash Deep, who took two wickets for India on Day 1, shed light on this tactical change.

He said that Bumrah had been practicing this alternative bowling technique during training sessions before the match started.

This indicates that the change was not an improvised adjustment made during play but rather a deliberate strategy.

"Woh practice match ke pehle bhi practice kar rahe the woh is tarah ki bowlingka," Deep said, hinting at possible planning behind Bumrah's new action.