Why Jasprit Bumrah used unusual bowling style in Christchurch Test
What's the story
On Day 1 of the 2nd Test between New Zealand and India at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, on November 27, Jasprit Bumrah surprised everyone with a new bowling action. The change was first seen in the post-tea session when he returned to bowl. Instead of his usual two-handed grip, Bumrah held the ball with one hand by his side as he started his run-up.
Strategic change
Akash Deep reveals Bumrah's training sessions
Akash Deep, who took two wickets for India on Day 1, shed light on this tactical change.
He said that Bumrah had been practicing this alternative bowling technique during training sessions before the match started.
This indicates that the change was not an improvised adjustment made during play but rather a deliberate strategy.
"Woh practice match ke pehle bhi practice kar rahe the woh is tarah ki bowlingka," Deep said, hinting at possible planning behind Bumrah's new action.
Tactical adjustments
Indian fast bowlers struggle on New Zealand pitches
Bumrah's experiment with his new action highlights the broader struggle faced by Indian fast bowlers in getting assistance from New Zealand's pitches.
The change also highlights the tactical adjustments needed to succeed on surfaces that have offered little help to the pace attack.
However, it didn't bear immediate results on Day 1 as Bumrah ended with figures of 0/37 from 19 overs.
Match summary
Day 1 summary and highlights
At the end of Day 1, New Zealand were at 246/5 after 85 overs.
Indian captain Shubman Gill opted to bowl first after winning the toss.
Tom Latham led the home side's batting with a score of 59 while Tom Blundell remained unbeaten on 53 at stumps.
For India, Akash Deep was the standout bowler with two wickets while three other bowlers took one each.