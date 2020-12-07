Budding driver Jehan Daruvala scripted history as he became the first Indian to win a Formula 2 race during the Sakhir Grand Prix, Bahrain, on Sunday. The 22-year-old emerged on top in a thrilling battle against F2 champion Mick Schumacher, and Daniel Ticktum. Meanwhile, Schumacher was crowned as the overall F2 champion of the season. Here is more.

Twitter Post Daruvala scripts history!

JEHAN DARUVALA IS AN F2 RACE WINNER! 🏆🇮🇳👏



He leads home team mate Tsunoda (P2) and Ticktum (P3) for a @CarlinRacing one-two!#SakhirGP 🇧🇭 #F2 pic.twitter.com/h18iax3JaL — Formula 2 (@FIA_F2) December 6, 2020

Information Daruvala speaks on the historic win

Speaking on his historic win, Daruvala said that motorsport is big in India and he has a huge fan base. He also asserted that he was happy to make himself and the country proud after his maiden win, and hoped to continue so.

Contest A thrilling contest between the three stalwarts

Daruvala, who had a decent launch from second on the grid, was up alongside pole-sitter Daniel Ticktum. As expected, Ticktum claimed the all-important lead, followed by Schumacher and Jehan. A few corners later, Jehan made a solid move to eclipse Schumacher and get into the second position. After a few laps, Schumacher passed Jehan, relegating him to third again.

Lead Jehan got past Ticktum at the fag end

The Indian driver did not give up after reeling behind. He was impressive as he got past Schumacher once again, to reclaim his second spot. Although Jehan then reeled off a series of quick laps to catch the race leader, he was unable to overtake. With less than 10 laps to go, Jehan got past Ticktum and eventually took the chequered flag.

Information Mick Schumacher crowned F2 champion