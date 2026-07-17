Joe Root's golden run in ODIs (2026): Key stats
What's the story
Joe Root powered England with a stellar 99* in the second One Day International (ODI) match against India at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. Chasing a target of 234 runs, England were struggling at one point with a score of 125 for five. However, Root's steady performance led his team to victory with four wickets to spare. Notably, this was Root's fifth successive 50-plus score in ODI cricket. Here are the key stats.
Match details
Root's steady performance leads England to victory
England's chase started on a rough note as they lost two wickets for just eight runs.
But Root and Harry Brook (16) put up a 45-run partnership to stabilize the innings.
After Brook's dismissal, Root further recorded brief partnerships with Sam Curran (29) and Jos Buttler( 17).
As the hosts continued to lose wickets, they were once at a precarious position of 125/5.
Key partnerships
Vital stands with Jacks & Atkinson
Root then formed a crucial 72-run partnership with Will Jacks (30).
Gus Atkinson, who had taken three wickets for 50 runs in the previous innings, came in next.
He played a cameo of an unbeaten 23 to help England chase down the target.
Notably, Root was on 97 when England needed 20 runs. However, he asked Atkinson to "just get the job done" and not worry about his hundred.
Stats
Fifth successive 50-plus score
Root's 99* came off 133 balls. He smashed nine fours.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Root has batted five times in ODIs this year, crossing the 60-run mark in each of these games.
He made an unbeaten 76 in the opener of the ongoing series. His other three outings came in the away series against Sri Lanka.
Root recorded scores worth 61, 75, and 111* in the Lanka series, earning the Player-of-the-Series honor.
Form
Second-most ODI runs since the start of 2025
Root, who is the second-highest run-getter in Test cricket, has been on a roll in ODIs as well.
Since the start of 2025, he has scored 1,230 across 20 games in the format at a jaw-dropping average of 76.87.
New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell (1,234) is the only other batter with 1,000-plus runs in this period.
Meanwhile, Root's tally includes 12 scores of 50 or more (100s: 2).
Personal achievements
Over 1,000 ODI runs against India
Meanwhile, this was Root's 191st ODI match, and he missed out on his 21st century in the format.
He has now scored a total of 7,752 runs at an impressive average of 50.66.
This innings also took him past the 1,000-run mark against India in ODIs, making him only the third Englishman.
Playing his 98th ODI at home, Root has scored nearly 4,000 runs at an average of 51.37.