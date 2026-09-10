'It's incredibly special': SA's Jordan Hermann on his ODI hundred

Hermann revealed his strategy for the match, saying he didn't want to give Namibia any opportunity.

He said, "I didn't want to give Namibia a sniff because they're a good team and they'd get leverage to work with [if I got out]."

He added that he was trying to eliminate any chances of bad patches of play that could be exploited by the opposing team.

"[I'm] chuffed that I could do that and get us in a winning position."