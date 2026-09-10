'It's incredibly special': SA's Jordan Hermann on his ODI hundred
What's the story
Jordan Hermann, the South African cricketer who made his ODI debut against Namibia, scored an impressive 150 runs. This is the joint-highest score on men's ODI debut. The match was also the first ODI between South Africa and Namibia since 2003. Hermann's innings helped South Africa secure a 99-run DLS victory over Namibia in the historic clash. South Africa scored 348/6 in 50 overs before Namibia managed 162/8 in 32 overs.
Highlight
Hermann highlights the importance of pushing on post a hundred
"It's incredibly special," Hermann said about his innings post the match.
"I've been taught my whole life that you don't just get a hundred, you try to push it further and further. I think that was also what the conditions were asking, so not just get a hundred but push on a bit."
Sniff
'I didn't want to give Namibia a sniff'
Hermann revealed his strategy for the match, saying he didn't want to give Namibia any opportunity.
He said, "I didn't want to give Namibia a sniff because they're a good team and they'd get leverage to work with [if I got out]."
He added that he was trying to eliminate any chances of bad patches of play that could be exploited by the opposing team.
"[I'm] chuffed that I could do that and get us in a winning position."
Key partnership
Hermann lauds partnership with Tony de Zorzi
Hermann's innings was bolstered by a crucial second-wicket partnership with Tony de Zorzi.
The duo added 190 runs off 167 balls, taking South Africa from a precarious position of 27 for 1 in the seventh over.
De Zorzi perished in the 35th over with with South Africa being 217/2.
"We communicated well. It was a tricky stage, I think if we lose two wickets there, that gives them a sniff," he said.
"Tony has played a lot of international cricket as well. There wasn't any pressure to be honest. We said this is what we're gonna do and we stuck at it."
Record feat
Hermann joins Matthew Breetzke on this list
Hermann's 150 runs included three sixes and 17 fours.
He equaled the record for the highest score on an ODI debut, set by South African Matthew Breetzke, who also scored 150 on his ODI debut against New Zealand on February 10, 2025.
West Indies legend Desmond Haynes is next in line with a score of 148 runs off 136 balls during his ODI debut for West Indies against Australia in St John's on February 22, 1978.
Twitter Post
Record knock!
A Record Innings! 💥— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) September 9, 2026
Jordan Hermann is now tied with Matthew Breetzke for the highest individual score on ODI debut, with both batters posting 150! 🇿🇦👏
History made on debut! 💯#TheProteas #Unbreakable pic.twitter.com/yDiWoMMjxC