Jos Buttler credits Indian Premier League as biggest career influence

Jos Buttler has credited the Indian Premier League (IPL) as the biggest influence on his cricketing career. Speaking during a media interaction, Buttler said that lessons learned and interactions made during IPL seasons have been invaluable to him. He emphasized how access to elite players and coaches in the tournament has sharpened his game.

Career influence Buttler credits Rahul Dravid for spin Buttler told the media, "The lessons I've learned during IPL seasons, the interactions I've had, and the people I've worked with as coaches and players have all been invaluable." He added that these experiences have greatly impacted his performance for England in Test cricket, T20s, and ODIs. Buttler also highlighted how building a relationship with Rahul Dravid helped him improve his game against spin bowling.

Performance review Buttler's IPL 2025 yielded 538 runs Buttler has played 121 matches in the IPL, scoring 4,120 runs at an average of 40 and strike rate of 149.38. His IPL 2025 season was particularly impressive as he scored 538 runs in just 13 innings at an average of nearly 60 and strike rate of over 160. Despite a disappointing ICC Men's T20 World Cup campaign where he managed 87 runs in eight innings, Buttler's approach toward the upcoming IPL season remains optimistic.

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Season outlook Buttler stresses preparation after World Cup Buttler said, "It's no more or less important than any other IPL. No matter what's happened before, I turn up looking forward to the season, wanting to contribute and play well." He emphasized the importance of preparation and maintaining a positive mindset regardless of past performances. He also spoke about his struggles during the World Cup and how time away from cricket helped him reset.

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