The Hundred: Jos Buttler hits his 105th half-century in T20s
What's the story
Finn Allen's blistering unbeaten 72 helped Trent Rockets defeat Manchester Super Giants by six wickets in The Hundred men's competition at Old Trafford. The win propelled the Rockets to the top of the tournament table, surpassing their opponents. Chasing a target of 138 runs, opener Allen smashed 11 fours and two sixes in his quickfire innings off just 35 balls. Earlier, an in-form Jos Buttler scored an unbeaten 55 in his side's 137/3 off 100 balls.
Stellar performances
Buttler powers Super Giants to 137/3
Aiden Markram and Tim Seifert added 39 runs before Buttler came in at number three.
MSG were reduced to 56/3 thereafter to suffer a blip.
Leus du Plooy joined Buttler and an 81*-run partnership off 57 balls followed suit.
Du Plooy scored an unbeaten 40 off 28 balls, took them to a total of 137-3.
Meanwhile, Buttler remained unscathed on 55 off 37 balls.
Season
Buttler averages 112 in The Hundred 2026
After clocking 16 in his side's Hundred opener this season, Buttler has since then produced knocks worth 90, 63* and 55*.
He has raced to 224 runs from four matches this season at an average of 112. His strike rate is 170.99, as per Cricinfo.
Buttler hit four sixes and two fours in his knock of 55* versus Trent Rockets.
He now owns 15 fours and 14 sixes in this season's competition.
Numbers
105th fifty in T20s, including 11 in The Hundred
With this unbeaten 55* albeit in a losing cause, Buttler has raced to 14,780 runs from 524 matches (490 innings) at 35.44.
In addition to nine centuries, he has hit 105 fifties.
Buttler has smoked a whopping 644 sixes in addition to belting 1,346 fours. His strike rate reads 145.76.
Meanwhile, 1,139 of his 14,780 T20 runs have come in The Hundred.
He averages 45.56 and owns 11 fifties.