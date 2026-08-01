The Hundred: Jos Buttler hits his 105th half-century in T20s

Aiden Markram and Tim Seifert added 39 runs before Buttler came in at number three.

MSG were reduced to 56/3 thereafter to suffer a blip.

Leus du Plooy joined Buttler and an 81*-run partnership off 57 balls followed suit.

Du Plooy scored an unbeaten 40 off 28 balls, took them to a total of 137-3.

Meanwhile, Buttler remained unscathed on 55 off 37 balls.