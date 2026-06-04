Josh Inglis slams his 2nd successive ODI fifty versus Pakistan

Knock

Inglis puts in a shift

Australia lost Matthew Short (0) early on before Inglis and Marnus Labuschange added 46 runs for the 2nd wicket. Alex Carey then joined Inglis in the middle and the two put on a 52-run stand. Inglis then added another 21-run stand alongside Cameron Green before perishing to pacer Shaheen Afridi. It was another calculated knock from Inglis' blade as he worked his way through.