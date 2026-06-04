Josh Inglis slams his 2nd successive ODI fifty versus Pakistan
What's the story
Australia's Josh Inglis shone for his side in the 3rd and final ODI against the Pakistan cricket team at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Inglis made a solid 71-ball 65, being the lone warrior for his side. Australia were bowled out for a paltry score of 157. Notably, Inglis scored a fifty in the 2nd ODI, helping his side win. Here's more.
Knock
Inglis puts in a shift
Australia lost Matthew Short (0) early on before Inglis and Marnus Labuschange added 46 runs for the 2nd wicket. Alex Carey then joined Inglis in the middle and the two put on a 52-run stand. Inglis then added another 21-run stand alongside Cameron Green before perishing to pacer Shaheen Afridi. It was another calculated knock from Inglis' blade as he worked his way through.
Numbers
Inglis hammers his 6th ODI fifty
Inglis slammed 8 fours and a six, sriking at 91.55. With this knock, he has raced to 895 runs at 30.86. He clocked his 6th ODI fifty (100s: 1). As per ESPNcricinfo, Inglis now owns 216 runs from 7 matches against Pakistan at 30.85. He managed his 2nd fifty against Pakistan.