Jurgen Klopp appointed as Germany head coach: Decoding his stats
What's the story
Germany have officially announced the appointment of Jurgen Klopp as their new head coach. The former Liverpool boss will take over from Julian Nagelsmann after Germany's disappointing exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the hands of Paraguay. Klopp, who had taken a break from management after leaving Liverpool in 2024 due to fatigue, will now lead the national team until the end of the 2030 World Cup.
Career transition
Klopp's break and return
After a six-month hiatus from football, Klopp was appointed as Red Bull's head of global soccer. However, he later revealed that he wasn't looking to return to club management.
The German Football Association (DFB) approached him first when Nagelsmann stepped down after Germany's World Cup exit.
Klopp's first match will be against the Netherlands in the Nations League on September 24.
Team composition
Coaching staff and team structure
Along with his return, Klopp has also announced his coaching staff. Former Liverpool assistants Pep Lijnders and Peter Krawietz will join him, along with Sven Bender, who played under Klopp at Borussia Dortmund.
Per Mertesacker, former Arsenal academy manager, will take over as Germany's sporting director in January.
This team is set to prepare for upcoming challenges including Euro 2028 qualifiers and the 2030 World Cup.
Words
Klopp and DFB president Bernd share their views
"The national team can unite us Germans like almost nothing else. That's precisely what makes this task so special for me," Klopp said after being appointed Germany head coach.
Meanwhile, DFB president Bernd Neuendorf said Klopp "embodies passion, credibility, and the ability to inspire people".
"After Julian Nagelsmann's resignation, he was our unequivocal choice for the position of national team coach. That's why we pursued him relentlessly," Neuendorf added.
Premier League
Klopps finished with 299 wins as Liverpool manager
Klopp managed Liverpool in 491 matches across competitions.
He helped the club win on 299 occasions. Klopp faced 83 defeats and clocked 109 draws.
The former Borussia Dortmund boss managed 334 games in the Premier League (W209, D78, L47).
Liverpool scored 714 league goals under Klopp.
Klopp won 10 Premier League Manager of the Month awards and two Manager of the Season awards.
Liverpool
Klopp won a host of trophies as Liverpool boss
Klopp helped Liverpool win the Premier League in 2019-20.
He won the FA Cup in 2021-22. Klopp helped the Reds bag two Carabao Cups (2021-22, 2023-24).
He also won one FA Community Shield. Liverpool bagged the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League title in addition to being two-time runners-up.
Klopp won the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup in 2019. Klopp lost one UEFA Europa League final.
Do you know?
Klopp made these records as Liverpool manager
As per Opta, Klopp left Liverpool with a win rate of 60.9% in all competitions (299/491), the highest of any manager to take charge of 50+ games with the Reds. Klopp is the only Liverpool manager to win each of the top-flight, European Cup/Champions League, FA Cup, and League Cup with the club.
Other clubs
Klopp's stats at Mainz and Dortmund
Klopp started his managerial career with German club Mainz. He managed them across 270 matches (W109, D78, L83) and had a win percentage of 40.4.
He joined Dortmund next and oversaw 319 matches (W180, D69, L70). His win percentage was 56.4.
He won 5 trophies with Dortmund, including two successive Bundesliga titles in 2010-11 and 2011-12.
He was also a two-time DFB-Pokal runner-up and one-time Champions League runner-up.