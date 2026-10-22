Kagiso Rabada claims his 16th four-fer in Tests: Key stats
What's the story
Australia's hopes of avoiding defeat in the Test against South Africa were dashed as the hosts claimed a massive win by an innings and 31 runs. Day 5 saw the play get delayed until noon due to morning showers that washed out the first session. Australia finished their innings at 295. For the Proteas, pacer Kagiso Rabada was the chief performer. He bagged four wickets in the innings and six overall in the match.
Rabada
Rabada shines with four scalps
Australia saw Rabada pick two wickets on Day 4. Nic Maddinson and Matt Renshaw were his victims.
On Day 5, Rabada dismissed Steve Smith (3) as Australia were reduced to 225/6.
Wiaan Mulder then ended a defiant century from Travis Head.
Rabada completed his four-fer by getting the wicket of Mitchell Starc with the Aussies being 290/9.
Australia folded for 295 thereafter.
Numbers
Boland shows excellent defensive technique
Rabada picked 4/77 from from 23 overs. He clocked 3 maidens.
Earlier in Australia's score of 99 in the 2nd innings, Rabada picked 2 scalps.
He now owns 346 scalps at 21.97. He recorded his 16th four-fer in Tests.
Versus the Aussies, Rabada has bagged 64 scalps from 12 matches at 21.1.
Meanwhile, Rabada also completed 200 wickets on home soil.
From 38 matches, he has picked 204 scalps at 20.02, as per Cricinfo.
Overall in First-Class cricket, Rabada has bagged 421 scalps at 22.60. He clocked his 19th four-fer.
Information
Mulder races to 47 scalps for South Africa
Wiaan Mulder finished with 5 scalps in this match. He now owns 47 wickets at 24.63. Overall in FC cricket, he has amassed 244 scalps at an average of 25.80.