Kagiso Rabada claims his 16th four-fer in Tests: Key stats

Rabada picked 4/77 from from 23 overs. He clocked 3 maidens.

Earlier in Australia's score of 99 in the 2nd innings, Rabada picked 2 scalps.

He now owns 346 scalps at 21.97. He recorded his 16th four-fer in Tests.

Versus the Aussies, Rabada has bagged 64 scalps from 12 matches at 21.1.

Meanwhile, Rabada also completed 200 wickets on home soil.

From 38 matches, he has picked 204 scalps at 20.02, as per Cricinfo.

Overall in First-Class cricket, Rabada has bagged 421 scalps at 22.60. He clocked his 19th four-fer.