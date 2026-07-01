Sreesanth will continue as the Aries Kollam Sailors co-owner

Sreesanth's three-year ban lifted by Kerala Cricket Association: Details here

By Parth Dhall 02:51 pm Jul 01, 202602:51 pm

What's the story

The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) has decided to lift the three-year ban on former Indian cricketer S Sreesanth. The decision comes after his unconditional apology for remarks made on visual and social media that were deemed disrespectful to the association. Despite challenging KCA's disciplinary action in Thiruvananthapuram Munsiff Court, his petition was dismissed, as per the Kerala association. Here are further details.