Sreesanth's three-year ban lifted by Kerala Cricket Association: Details here
What's the story
The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) has decided to lift the three-year ban on former Indian cricketer S Sreesanth. The decision comes after his unconditional apology for remarks made on visual and social media that were deemed disrespectful to the association. Despite challenging KCA's disciplinary action in Thiruvananthapuram Munsiff Court, his petition was dismissed, as per the Kerala association. Here are further details.
Apology review
KCA clears way for Sreesanth to continue as co-owner
The KCA's Special General Body meeting on July 1, 2026, extensively deliberated on Sreesanth's apology. The body unanimously decided to revoke the ban, taking into account his unconditional regret. However, they cautioned him that any similar behavior in the future would lead to strict disciplinary action. This decision clears the way for Sreesanth to continue as co-owner of the Aries Kollam Sailors franchise in Kerala Cricket League (KCL) Season 3.
Career highlights
International career in numbers
Sreesanth has had an illustrious cricketing career, representing India in all three international formats. He starred in India's title-winning sides at the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup. He has played 27 Tests, 53 ODIs, and 10 T20Is for the national side. The right-arm seamer took 87, 75, and seven wickets, respectively, in the three formats.
Information
Sreesanth's spot-fixing ban
Sreesanth was handed a lifetime ban in 2013 following the IPL spot-fixing allegations. After legal battles, the Supreme Court set aside the ban, and the BCCI reduced it to seven years. His ban was finally revoked in 2020.