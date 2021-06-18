Home / News / Sports News / Ireland all-rounder Kevin O'Brien announces retirement from ODI cricket
Ireland all-rounder Kevin O'Brien announces retirement from ODI cricket

Parth Dhall
Ireland all-rounder, Kevin O'Brien, has announced his retirement from One-Day Internationals. The 37-year-old, who informed about the development on Friday, will be available for Tests and T20Is. Kevin will be remembered for his record-breaking 113 in the ICC World Cup 2011 against England in Bangalore. The star all-rounder represented the nation in 153 ODI matches. Here are further details.

Statement

An honor to represent Ireland: Kevin

"After 15 years playing for Ireland, I feel now is the right time to step away from ODI cricket," O'Brien said. "It has been an honor and a privilege to represent my country and the memories I take from them will last a lifetime. I don't feel I can contribute to the ODI team as much as I have in the past."

Career

A look at his illustrious ODI career

Kevin made his ODI debut in June 2006 against England at Belfast. Although Ireland lost the match, he took a wicket and struck a handy 35. In a career spanning over a decade, Kevin racked up 3,619 runs at an average of 29.42 (2 tons and 18 fifties). He also scalped 114 wickets with the best match haul of 4/13.

Records

A look at his notable feats

Kevin finishes as Ireland's third-highest run-scorer in ODI cricket. He is only behind Paul Stirling (4,823) and William Porterfield (4,096) on the tally. He also has the most wickets for Ireland in the format. In fact, he is the only Irish bowler with over 100 ODI wickets. Kevin is the only Irish player to have completed the double of 1,000 runs and 100 wickets (ODIs).

Knocks

He played a blinder in Bengaluru in 2011

Kevin has been a match-winner for Ireland across formats. He wreaked havoc in Bengaluru in the 2011 World Cup as Ireland registered a memorable win against England. His 113-run knock helped Ireland chase a mammoth 328. To date, it remains the fastest century (50 balls) at a 50-over World Cup. He also fired 84* (47) to secure a tie against Pakistan in 2013.

What next?

What lies ahead for Kevin?

After calling time on his ODI career, Kevin hopes to perform well in T20I and Test cricket. Notably, Kevin, in May 2018, became the first Test centurion for Ireland, after making 118 in the nation's maiden Test against Pakistan at Malahide. "I will remain fully committed to T20 cricket, and hoping to add to my three caps in Test cricket," he concluded.

