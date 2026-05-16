2nd Test: Khurram, Abbas share seven wickets to rattle Bangladesh 

Bangladesh were bowled out for 278 on the first day of their second Test match against Pakistan in Sylhet. Litton Das was the star performer for Bangladesh, scoring a resilient century (126) amid challenging bowling from the away team. Pakistan's fast bowlers kept Bangladesh under pressure throughout the day with a disciplined display. While Khurram Shahzad trapped four batters, Mohammad Abbas claimed a three-fer.

Match dynamics Fine spells from the duo Bangladesh entered this match with confidence after their 1-0 lead in the two-match series. However, on this occasion, the hosts struggled with their top-order failures, which left them at a precarious 116/6. While Abbas trapped both openers before trapping the in-form Najmul Hossain Shanto, Khurran took vital wickets of Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, and Mehidy Hasan Miraz. However, Litton stood tall with his 126-run knock, as Bangladesh finished at 278/10.

Bowling brilliance How did the Pakistan bowlers fare? Pakistan's Khurram was the pick of the bowlers, taking four wickets for 81 runs from 17 overs. He troubled the Bangladeshi batters with his movement and bounce. Abbas contributed with 3/45 from 16 overs, while Hasan Ali chipped in with 2/49 from 11.5 overs. Off-spinner Sajid Khan added one wicket (1/96 from 31 overs) to his tally as Pakistan wrapped up Bangladesh's innings before stumps on Day 1.

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