KL Rahul slams his 5th IPL half-century against RCB: Stats

Delhi Capitals (DC) batter KL Rahul hit a knock of 57 runs off 34 balls against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 26 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Saturday. In a chase of 176, DC were 18/3 at one stage before Tristan Stubbs joined Rahul and the two added a 69-run stand to resurrect the innings. Here's more.

Knock Rahul plays a solid knock for DC Rahul kept his calm and played a positive brand of cricket despite DC losing three early wickets. He helped DC finish the powerplay on 50/3. Rahul scored 31 runs in this phase. Rahul and Stubbs built a stand and rotated strike. In the 8th over, Rahul charged at Suyash Sharma before completing his fifty in the 10th. Krunal Pandya dismissed Rahul shortly thereafter.

Stats 42nd fifty for Rahul in his 150th IPL appearance Rahul's knock had 2 sixes and six fours. Playing his 150th IPL match (141 innings), Rahul has raced to 5,390 runs at 45.67. He hammered his 42nd fifty in IPL (100s: 5). As per ESPNcricinfo, Rahul also clocked his 5th fifty against RCB (100s: 1). He owns 839 runs from 19 games against RCB at 69.91.

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