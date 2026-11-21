KL Rahul reveals secret behind his ton versus New Zealand
What's the story
KL Rahul scored a brilliant 136 runs on Day 3 of the Wellington Test, becoming the second Asian opener after Saeed Anwar to score Test centuries in all four SENA countries. After his innings, Rahul revealed that he had been "thinking about Test cricket in New Zealand for the last six or seven months." He explained that he wanted to challenge himself in different countries and against some of the best attacks.
Preparation strategy
'I wanted to play a Test match here [New Zealand]'
Rahul emphasized the importance of preparation for playing Test cricket in New Zealand, a country where many batters have struggled.
"Obviously, when you play Test cricket for that long, when you finish your career, you want to at least get that opportunity to challenge yourself in different countries and play against the best attacks," Rahul said after the day's play.
"New Zealand has been a country where a lot of batters have struggled to get runs, and it is difficult conditions. So I wanted to play a Test match here. I wanted to play a lot more, but unfortunately I haven't played here before this."
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'I wanted to make the most of it'
"So when I got the opportunity, I wanted to make the most of it. That's why I decided to come in early as well, just to get used to the conditions, because I have no prior experience of coming to New Zealand and playing red-ball cricket," he added.
Homework
Rahul was doing his homework for the NZ tour
Rahul said he was also trying to his homework and focused on preparation.
"I've been thinking about Test cricket in New Zealand for the last six or seven months, trying to do my homework, trying to see the guys that have scored runs here and how they've been able to achieve that. So a lot of prep, a lot of homework. And once you've ticked all those boxes, it becomes slightly easier when you play the game."
Research efforts
Rahul studied Root and Brook's success in NZ
Rahul's preparation also included watching videos of batters who have succeeded in New Zealand.
The Indian opener specifically mentioned Joe Root and Harry Brook as players whose performances he studied during his preparation.
"I watched the last few years of Test cricket here," Rahul elaborated.
"England played here, Australia played here, West Indies were here recently. So I asked the analysts to send me some videos of guys who've got runs here. Joe Root was there, Harry Brook scored a lot of runs, especially top-order batters. I don't think I can do what Harry Brook does, but it was interesting to see that there are different ways of getting runs and different types of players have been able to succeed here."
Role adjustment
Finding rhythm as an opener
Rahul also spoke about how returning to his role as a Test opener helped him find his rhythm.
He said, "There were 15-18 months when I didn't open, played in the middle order... When I went back to opening, I consciously tried to work on it in the nets."
The Indian opener also credited watching other successful openers for helping him regain his form.
Match incident
Rahul thanks Phillips, Latham for lifeline
On Day 2, Rahul was given a lifeline when New Zealand opted not to review an LBW decision against him.
He humorously said he owed the drinks to Glenn Phillips and Tom Latham for their roles in his continued innings.
The Indian opener explained his initial thought was that it might have hit outside off stump but some fielders thought otherwise.
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🗣️ 𝙒𝙝𝙚𝙣 𝙄 𝙜𝙤𝙩 𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝙤𝙥𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙪𝙣𝙞𝙩𝙮, 𝙄 𝙬𝙖𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙙 𝙩𝙤 𝙢𝙖𝙠𝙚 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙢𝙤𝙨𝙩 𝙤𝙛 𝙞𝙩— BCCI (@BCCI) November 21, 2026
🎥 Centurion @klrahul on his successful maiden Test outing in New Zealand and seizing the moment 💪#TeamIndia | #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/vQK60QnYMm