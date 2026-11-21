Rahul emphasized the importance of preparation for playing Test cricket in New Zealand, a country where many batters have struggled.

"Obviously, when you play Test cricket for that long, when you finish your career, you want to at least get that opportunity to challenge yourself in different countries and play against the best attacks," Rahul said after the day's play.

"New Zealand has been a country where a lot of batters have struggled to get runs, and it is difficult conditions. So I wanted to play a Test match here. I wanted to play a lot more, but unfortunately I haven't played here before this."