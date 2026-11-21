Why KL Rahul is India's most dependable Test batter currently
What's the story
KL Rahul bolstered India with an incredible century in the 1st Test against New Zealand at Basin Reserve, Wellington. The Indian opener, showing sturdy defense, scored 136 off 290 balls in his maiden Test innings in New Zealand. Rahul's achievement also made him the first Indian opener to score centuries in all four SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia).
Context
Why does this story matter?
Rahul has emerged as one of India's most reliable Test batters, particularly in challenging overseas conditions.
His opening partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal has given India a formidable combination.
While Jaiswal brings aggression, Rahul provides stability through his sound technique and patience.
Be it tackling swing in England, bounce and pace in Australia, or the combination of everything in South Africa, Rahul's adaptability and temperament have consistently stood out.
History
History in New Zealand
Rahul joined Mohammad Azharuddin, Sachin Tendulkar, Saeed Anwar, Rahul Dravid, Younis Khan, Kumar Sangakkara, and Virat Kohli as Asian batters with Test tons in all four SENA countries.
According to Cricbuzz, Anwar and KL Rahul are the only players to do so as openers.
And Rahul achieved three figures in New Zealand in his maiden Test innings.
Numbers
Test runs, hundreds among Asian openers in SENA countries
According to Cricbuzz, Rahul has the second-most Test runs among the Asian openers in SENA countries, only behind Sunil Gavaskar (2,464).
Across 51 innings, he has racked up 1,940 runs at an average of 38.8, including 7 tons and 6 half-centuries.
Rahul is also behind only Gavaskar (8) in terms of centuries among the Asian openers in SENA countries.
Impact
Seven tons as an opener since 2021
According to Cricbuzz, Rahul has seven Test hundreds as an opener since 2021, the joint-most with Ben Duckett, Jaiswal, Dimuth Karunaratne, Tom Latham, and Travis Head.
In the ongoing WTC cycle (2025-27), the Indian opener has scored 2,067 runs from 12 Tests at an average of 53.35. His tally includes 4 tons and 4 half-centuries.