Rahul has emerged as one of India's most reliable Test batters, particularly in challenging overseas conditions.

His opening partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal has given India a formidable combination.

While Jaiswal brings aggression, Rahul provides stability through his sound technique and patience.

Be it tackling swing in England, bounce and pace in Australia, or the combination of everything in South Africa, Rahul's adaptability and temperament have consistently stood out.