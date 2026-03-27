Andy Flower praises Virat Kohli ahead of RCB vs SRH

Ahead of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) opening match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), head coach Andy Flower praised star player Virat Kohli . Flower said he has had conversations with Kohli about his transition to playing only one format. He described the former India captain as "super fit" and "on top of his game," despite not having played a competitive match since January 18.

Fitness focus Flower: Virat Kohli fit and hungry Flower emphasized Kohli's physical condition and mental state, saying, "Virat looks on top of his game and super fit. I was watching him do shuttles the other day; he looks light on his feet." He also highlighted Kohli's hunger for success as a key factor in his performance. "He's always been very hungry and determined," Flower said, adding that this mentality puts him in a good position to excel in the IPL.

Rule analysis Flower: Impact Player rule is innovative Flower also shared his thoughts on the IPL's Impact Player rule, which has been a topic of debate in recent seasons. He said, "It has been a good innovation. It's interesting to be part of it." However, he also acknowledged that the rule makes team balance more challenging by masking selection problems. Despite its pros and cons, Flower believes it adds an interesting tactical element to the game.

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