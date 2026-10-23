'Enjoyed it as captain': Mendis on Sri Lanka's record chase
What's the story
Sri Lankan captain Kusal Mendis has hailed his team's remarkable performance in their record-breaking 430-run chase against England. The match, which was part of a tri-series also involving Pakistan, saw the Sri Lankans pull off their highest-ever ODI chase and only the second-highest in history. It came after England's skipper Harry Brook scored a first-ever double century by an Englishman in ODIs.
Captain's delight
We chased very well, says Mendis
After the match, Mendis expressed his satisfaction with the team's performance.
He said, "We chased very well today, and I enjoyed it as captain."
He also revealed that he and the coach had advised their batters to play normally in the first couple of overs before bringing Dasun Shanaka earlier into the game.
"Everybody showed their character," he added.
Team spirit
Everyone believed we can do it, says Mendis
Mendis, who was run out without facing a ball in the game, emphasized the importance of character and belief in their historic chase.
He said, "I am very happy as a captain. Everyone believed we can do it."
The Sri Lankan skipper also stressed the team's daily discussions about showing character in team meetings, adding that it's all about proving they can achieve any score.
Match details
Brook's historic knock powers England to mammoth total
England batted first in the match, with Tom Banton and Ben Duckett putting on a 74-run opening stand.
However, after their dismissal, Joe Root and Harry Brook put on a 159-run partnership.
Root became the first Englishman to score 8,000 ODI runs, while Brook scored his maiden double century in ODIs, becoming the first Englishman to do so.
Final moments
Sri Lanka script history in run-chases
Sri Lanka's chase started on a shaky note, with Kamindu Mendis and skipper Kusal Mendis falling early.
However, Avishka Fernando (97 off 83 balls) and Pavan Rathnayake steadied the innings with a 166-run partnership for the third wicket.
Rathnayake (130 off 106) then teamed up with Dasun Shanaka (97 off 50) for a quickfire 133-run stand off just 79 balls.
Despite losing Shanaka in the final overs, Janith Liyanage led them over the line with an unbeaten 61 off just 27 balls.
Records
Sri Lanka record 2nd-highest chase and their 2nd-highest ODI total
Sri Lanka have recorded the 2nd-highest successful chase in ODIs, bettering India's 406 versus West Indies recently.
Highest successful chase in ODIs
435 SA vs Aus Joburg 2006
430 SL vs Eng Rawalpindi 2026
406 Ind vs WI Guwahati 2026
Sri Lanka also recorded their 2nd-highest score in ODIs. Their highest remains 443/9 versus Netherlands in 2006.