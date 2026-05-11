Listing the final-ball thrillers in IPL 2026

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pulled off a nail-biting last-ball victory over Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash on Sunday. The win not only knocked MI out of the playoff race but also pushed RCB to the top of the IPL 2026 leaderboard. The match was played at Raipur's Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium. On this note, we list down the final-ball thrillers in IPL 2026 so far.

#4 RCB vs MI in Raipur RCB chased down a target of 167 runs in the aforementioned game, finishing with 167/8. The match swung from one side to the other, but RCB's Rasikh Salam Dar managed to score two runs off the final ball. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was instrumental in this victory, scoring a six when nine were needed off the final three balls. Notably, RCB needed 15 runs to win in the final over. They had lost Romario Shepherd on the third ball.

#3 LSG vs KKR in Lucknow Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants have been involved in the only tied match this season so far. Chasing 156 to win at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium, LSG required 17 runs in the last over. Mohammed Shami cleared the rope on the final ball to take the match into the Super Over. In what was a one-sided Super Over, the experienced Sunil Narine took two wickets in the first three balls. Rinku Singh then comfortably got KKR home.

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#2 KKR vs LSG in Kolkata KKR and LSG played out a thriller at Kolkata's Eden Gardens as well. The match swung dramatically as Mukul Choudhary emerged as the unlikely hero for LSG. Chasing 182, LSG were reeling at 128/7. However, Mukul played a sensational knock of 54* as the Super Giants crossed the line on the final ball. He smashed a six when LSG needed seven off two balls. The 21-year-old then managed a leg-bye on the final ball.

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