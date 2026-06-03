Full-strength seam attack versus England excites New Zealand's Tom Latham

New Zealand captain Tom Latham is excited about the chance to take on England with a full-strength seam attack. The team has had a few injury problems in the past, but now they are ready to face their opponents head-on. Kyle Jamieson , a 6ft 8in fast bowler, could make his Test comeback at Lord's after two years out due to injury. Will O'Rourke has also recovered from a back injury and is fit for selection.

Team dynamics Henry to lead the attack Matt Henry will spearhead the bowling attack, with Nathan Smith's recent county cricket experience possibly earning him a spot at No. 8 as the fourth seamer. Despite Jacob Duffy's unavailability due to paternity leave, New Zealand's seam stocks remain strong with Blair Tickner and Zak Foulkes also in the squad. Latham described having so many options with the ball as an "awesome" situation for his team.

Preparation Henry and Jamieson participated in IPL Henry and Jamieson, who recently participated in the IPL, reached England early after their franchises were knocked out before the playoffs. They joined O'Rourke for training at Lord's while New Zealand was beating Ireland in a one-off Test last week. Despite rain forcing indoor training this week, Latham is excited about seeing his fast bowlers run out tomorrow.

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Captain's praise Henry will lead the attack Henry has emerged as the leader of the attack after Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Neil Wagner moved on since New Zealand last toured England four years ago. Latham praised Henry for being a "strike weapon" with great skills who leads the attack really well. Henry has played first-class cricket for Kent, Somerset and Worcestershire, while Smith has had recent spells with Worcestershire and Surrey.

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Future challenges New Zealand's busy Test schedule ahead New Zealand's win over Ireland last week was their first Test since December. However, this tour marks the start of an unusually busy period for them in the format. After these three Tests, they will host India at home in November, tour Australia for four Tests during December-January, host Sri Lanka in February and visit Pakistan in March.

Strategic shift Latham on England's changes Latham expects a subtly different team from England, who are under pressure to prove they have learned from their 4-1 defeat in Australia. He said, "It's certainly been well-documented around a few changes, obviously a few changes in personnel and potentially a few changes in the style that they may play." Despite past struggles against England under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum's leadership, Latham is confident about his team's adaptability to different conditions.