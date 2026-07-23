Leeds United in talks to sign Manchester City's James Trafford
What's the story
Leeds United are in discussions to sign James Trafford, the goalkeeper of Manchester City, as per The Athletic. The England international could be on his way out of the Etihad Stadium this summer, just a year after returning from Burnley. Newcastle and Aston Villa were also interested in him earlier this summer, but it appears Villa now expect Emi Martinez to stay at the club. Meanwhile, Newcastle are no longer considering the player after having discussed about him early on.
Squad changes
Leeds United are searching for a new goalkeeper
Leeds United are actively searching for a new goalkeeper after the departures of Karl Darlow and Illan Meslier this summer.
While Lucas Perri and Alex Cairns are still part of the squad, Perri lost his place to Darlow in the latter half of last season.
He hasn't featured in any Premier League matches since a 4-3 loss against Newcastle on January 7.
Player profile
Trafford made 17 appearances for Manchester City last season
Trafford, who was part of England's FIFA World Cup squad this summer but didn't play, made 17 appearances for Manchester City last season.
This included four in the Premier League after returning from Burnley.
He won both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup with City during his time at the club.
Transfer history
A look at his career stats
Trafford began his career at Manchester City, going on loan to Accrington and Bolton before leaving for Burnley in 2023.
He made 73 appearances for the Clarets before City triggered their buy-back option last summer for £27 million plus add-ons.
However, after signing Italy's Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain in September, Trafford's playing time was limited at the club.
Twitter Post
Situation!
🚨 Newcastle United no longer considering James Trafford as option for goalkeeper signing - 23yo England int’l was discussed with Manchester City when #MCFC spoke to #NUFC about potential Sandro Tonali deal but situation did not go further@TheAthleticFChttps://t.co/UFx5Em5Xh8 https://t.co/N6kpbTlFCq— David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) July 23, 2026