Arsenal's Mikel Arteta confident of keeping Myles Lewis-Skelly: Details here
What's the story
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has expressed his unwavering confidence in the future of Myles Lewis-Skelly at the club. Speaking ahead of their Premier League opener against Coventry City, Arteta said he is "100%" sure that the young talent will remain with Arsenal by the end of this transfer window. Chelsea and Manchester United have been linked with a move for Lewis-Skelly, who started in Arsenal's Champions League final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in May.
Player value
Arteta on importance of nurturing homegrown talent
Arteta stressed the significance of nurturing homegrown talent in his squad.
"The players that have been raised in our [academy] system and they feel that love and connection with the club, it brings something else," he told reporters on Thursday.
The Arsenal boss added that such players are hard to come by and need special care.
"That's why, when we can, we have to protect those assets as much as possible," he said.
Transfer talks
The need for honest conversations about player exits
Arteta also touched on the possibility of tough conversations about letting players go.
Despite links to clubs, including Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus, and Ethan Nwaneri, he acknowledged these discussions are necessary.
"You might not like what you've been told, but if it's truthful, if it's the reality and honest and makes you make better decisions and have more clarity for the next step in your career, you have to do that."
The Arsenal boss emphasized the importance of honesty and transparency in such situations.
Team dynamics
Need for a deep squad and Bruno Guimaraes update
Arteta also spoke about the need for a deep squad, especially after last year's injury woes.
He said, "The deeper squad we have, the better." However, he also stressed that players should feel valued and important in their roles.
The Arsenal manager is still unsure if new signing Bruno Guimaraes will be fit to make his league debut against Coventry City after being substituted at half-time in the Community Shield win over Manchester City.
Information
A look at Lewis-Skelly's numbers at Arsenal
Lewis-Skelly has played 76 matches for the Gunners across all competitions. He has scored one goal. 43 of his appearances have come in the Premier League (G1). He played 39 matches in 2024-25 season before clocking 36 appearances last season. In the 2026-27 season, he featured in the Community Shield tie against City.