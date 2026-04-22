Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior on brink of sack: Details
What's the story
Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior's future is hanging by a thread after the team's crushing 3-0 defeat against Brighton in the Premier League 2025-26 season. The loss has further dented Chelsea's hopes of qualifying for the Champions League this season. Despite receiving public and private support from the club's hierarchy last week, no such backing was forthcoming on Wednesday, BBC Sport reported.
Team sentiment
Players unconvinced by Rosenior's coaching style
The report adds that several Chelsea players are said to be unconvinced by Rosenior's coaching style. The 41-year-old took over Chelsea from their French partner club Strasbourg just over three months ago. As the team enjoys a day off, the club's leadership is at the training ground discussing Rosenior's future as part of a range of options after the heavy defeat.
Match outlook
Chelsea's position in Premier League and FA Cup
Chelsea currently sit seventh in the Premier League, five points off a top-five finish and UEFA Champions League qualification with four games to go. The team will face Leeds in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Sunday. Rosenior had signed a five-and-a-half-year contract in early January after Enzo Maresca's departure but has faced criticism from fans after the Brighton defeat.
Internal issues
Concerns among players about Rosenior's decisions
Rosenior's coaching has become a point of frustration for some Chelsea players. While some appreciate his friendly demeanor and past working relationship at Strasbourg, others have expressed discontent over decisions like rotating goalkeepers and limiting playing time for certain players. The atmosphere within the leadership group is also concerning with senior players often remaining silent during near-daily team meetings.
Financial impact
Financial implications of missing Champions League berth again
Players are also worried about the financial implications of missing out on Champions League qualification again, especially those on incentive-based contracts. Some players are frustrated because they joined Chelsea expecting to compete for trophies but now find themselves consistently falling short. However, amid these challenges, some players have publicly reaffirmed their commitment to the club and signed new contracts recently.
Information
Chelsea suffer 5th successive defeat in the Premier League
The 3-0 defeat to Brighton marked Chelsea's first barren streak (defeat in 5 successive league matches) of such magnitude since 1912. Meanwhile, Chelsea have lost five consecutive Premier League games for the first time since November 1993.