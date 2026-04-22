Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior on brink of sack: Details

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior's future is hanging by a thread after the team's crushing 3-0 defeat against Brighton in the Premier League 2025-26 season. The loss has further dented Chelsea's hopes of qualifying for the Champions League this season. Despite receiving public and private support from the club's hierarchy last week, no such backing was forthcoming on Wednesday, BBC Sport reported.

Team sentiment Players unconvinced by Rosenior's coaching style The report adds that several Chelsea players are said to be unconvinced by Rosenior's coaching style. The 41-year-old took over Chelsea from their French partner club Strasbourg just over three months ago. As the team enjoys a day off, the club's leadership is at the training ground discussing Rosenior's future as part of a range of options after the heavy defeat.

Match outlook Chelsea's position in Premier League and FA Cup Chelsea currently sit seventh in the Premier League, five points off a top-five finish and UEFA Champions League qualification with four games to go. The team will face Leeds in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Sunday. Rosenior had signed a five-and-a-half-year contract in early January after Enzo Maresca's departure but has faced criticism from fans after the Brighton defeat.

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Internal issues Concerns among players about Rosenior's decisions Rosenior's coaching has become a point of frustration for some Chelsea players. While some appreciate his friendly demeanor and past working relationship at Strasbourg, others have expressed discontent over decisions like rotating goalkeepers and limiting playing time for certain players. The atmosphere within the leadership group is also concerning with senior players often remaining silent during near-daily team meetings.

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Financial impact Financial implications of missing Champions League berth again Players are also worried about the financial implications of missing out on Champions League qualification again, especially those on incentive-based contracts. Some players are frustrated because they joined Chelsea expecting to compete for trophies but now find themselves consistently falling short. However, amid these challenges, some players have publicly reaffirmed their commitment to the club and signed new contracts recently.