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Home / News / Sports News / Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior on brink of sack: Details
Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior on brink of sack: Details
Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior's future is hanging by a thread (Image Source: X/@ChelseaFC)

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior on brink of sack: Details

By Rajdeep Saha
Apr 22, 2026
09:05 pm
What's the story

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior's future is hanging by a thread after the team's crushing 3-0 defeat against Brighton in the Premier League 2025-26 season. The loss has further dented Chelsea's hopes of qualifying for the Champions League this season. Despite receiving public and private support from the club's hierarchy last week, no such backing was forthcoming on Wednesday, BBC Sport reported.

Team sentiment

Players unconvinced by Rosenior's coaching style

The report adds that several Chelsea players are said to be unconvinced by Rosenior's coaching style. The 41-year-old took over Chelsea from their French partner club Strasbourg just over three months ago. As the team enjoys a day off, the club's leadership is at the training ground discussing Rosenior's future as part of a range of options after the heavy defeat.

Match outlook

Chelsea's position in Premier League and FA Cup

Chelsea currently sit seventh in the Premier League, five points off a top-five finish and UEFA Champions League qualification with four games to go. The team will face Leeds in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Sunday. Rosenior had signed a five-and-a-half-year contract in early January after Enzo Maresca's departure but has faced criticism from fans after the Brighton defeat.

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Internal issues

Concerns among players about Rosenior's decisions

Rosenior's coaching has become a point of frustration for some Chelsea players. While some appreciate his friendly demeanor and past working relationship at Strasbourg, others have expressed discontent over decisions like rotating goalkeepers and limiting playing time for certain players. The atmosphere within the leadership group is also concerning with senior players often remaining silent during near-daily team meetings.

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Financial impact

Financial implications of missing Champions League berth again

Players are also worried about the financial implications of missing out on Champions League qualification again, especially those on incentive-based contracts. Some players are frustrated because they joined Chelsea expecting to compete for trophies but now find themselves consistently falling short. However, amid these challenges, some players have publicly reaffirmed their commitment to the club and signed new contracts recently.

Information

Chelsea suffer 5th successive defeat in the Premier League

The 3-0 defeat to Brighton marked Chelsea's first barren streak (defeat in 5 successive league matches) of such magnitude since 1912. Meanwhile, Chelsea have lost five consecutive Premier League games for the first time since November 1993.

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