Linda Noskova wins the Wimbledon 2026 women's singles title: Stats

Records

Massive records for Noskova

As per Opta, Noskova is the third player in the Open Era to win the women's singles title in Wimbledon after saving match point(s) en route after Venus Williams (2005) and Serena Williams (2009). Noskova has also claimed more WTA level titles in the last 17 days (two, in Berlin and Wimbledon) than in her entire career before (one, in Monterrey 2024).