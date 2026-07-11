Linda Noskova wins the Wimbledon 2026 women's singles title: Stats
What's the story
Linda Noskova overcame Karolina Muchova in three sets to be crowned the 2026 Wimbledon women's singles champion on Centre Court. Noskova and Muchova clashed in an all-Czech final at Wimbledon on Saturday. It was the first all-Czech final in Wimbledon history. Noskova won the contest 6-2, 5-7, 6-3. With this win, she claimed her maiden Grand Slam title. Here's more.
Information
22-15 win-loss record for Noskova at Grand Slams
Noskova owns a win-loss record of 22-15 at Grand Slams. At Wimbledon, she holds an 11-3 win-loss record. Her best Grand Slam performance before this was a quarter-final appearance at 2024 Australian Open.
Muchova
2nd defeat for Muchova in a Grand Slam final
29-year-old Muchova is 59-28 in terms of win-loss record at Grand Slams. She has been a two-time semi-finalist at US Open (2023 and 2024) and one-time semi-finalist at Australian Open (2022). She is now a two-time finalist at Grand Slams, having reached the summit clash at 2023 Roland Garros before this. At Wimbledon, she is 14-7.
Records
Massive records for Noskova
As per Opta, Noskova is the third player in the Open Era to win the women's singles title in Wimbledon after saving match point(s) en route after Venus Williams (2005) and Serena Williams (2009). Noskova has also claimed more WTA level titles in the last 17 days (two, in Berlin and Wimbledon) than in her entire career before (one, in Monterrey 2024).
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Fourth-youngest player with this record
Aged 21 years and 224 days, Noskova is the fourth-youngest player in the Open Era to claim her maiden women's singles Grand Slam title in Wimbledon, older only than Maria Sharapova, Venus and Petra Kvitova.
Twitter Post
A new record!
10 - For the first time in Open Era 10 different players have won the Wimbledon Women's Singles title across 10 consecutive editions. Level.#Wimbledon | @Wimbledon @WTA pic.twitter.com/3gpZgAyT8O— OptaAce (@OptaAce) July 11, 2026
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1-1 record between Noskova and Muchova on WTA Tour
Muchova and Noskova have met once before on the WTA Tour and that came at US Open 2024 in Round of 32. Muchova won that match 6-7, 6-4, 6-2. And now, Noskova claimed revenge by winning the summit clash at Wimbledon in three sets.
Twitter Post
Honors board!
Etched in history forever.#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/4ShfvKFtW2— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 11, 2026