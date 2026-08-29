Premier League: Liverpool held to 2-2 draw by Nottingham Forest
What's the story
Liverpool and Nottingham Forest played out a thrilling 2-2 draw in the Premier League 2026-27 season at Anfield, with Victor Munoz scoring a late equalizer. The match was Andoni Iraola's first Premier League game in charge of Liverpool at home. Morgan Gibbs-White converted a controversial penalty to put Forest ahead in the second half, but Munoz's strike salvaged a point for the Reds.
Match highlights
Munoz's late equalizer saves the day for Liverpool
Munoz scored the equalizer after being shifted to the right flank, following Cody Gakpo's substitution.
Earlier, Alexander Isak had tapped in Gakpo's low cross to level the score for Liverpool.
The match saw a mix of defensive errors and missed opportunities from both sides, with Alisson making a crucial save just before half-time to deny Igor Jesus's shot.
Controversial moments
Controversial penalty gives Forest the lead
The penalty awarded to Forest was a contentious decision, with Alisson bringing down Neco Williams after a quick throw from Liam Delap.
Gibbs-White converted the spot-kick to give Forest the lead again.
However, Munoz's late strike off the underside of the bar ensured Liverpool came away with a point.
Season outlook
Both teams still searching for 1st league win
The draw was a frustrating result for both teams, who are still searching for their first league wins of the season.
As per Opta, Liverpool are only the second Premier League side to start a campaign with two 2-2 draws, along with Everton in 2014-15.
In Matchweek 1, Liverpool drew 2-2 versus Newcastle United.
Liverpool are currently 10th in the Premier League 2026-27 standings.
Meanwhile, Forest are 12th with 1 point on board from 2 matches.
Do you know?
Gibbs-White continues his fine form for Forest
Gibbs-White has been directly involved in 20 goals in 2026 (15 goals, 5 assists), the joint-most of any Premier League player in all competitions (level with Erling Haaland). His 13 goals in the Premier League in 2026 are also the most of any player, as per Opta.
Information
Gakpo is involved in 50 Premier League goals
Gakpo assisted Liverpool's opening goal in the 60th minute. He has now been directly involved in 50 Premier League goals for Liverpool. In addition to 33 goals, he now has 17 assists.