Liverpool extend unbeaten run to six Premier League matches: Stats
What's the story
Liverpool secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield, with Florian Wirtz scoring his maiden Premier League goal. The win was crucial for Liverpool, who are now unbeaten in their last six matches and have climbed into the top four of the league table. Arne Slot's men produced the goods as they delievered a win without Mohamed Salah and Alexander Isak. Here's more.
Match highlights
Wirtz's goal secures Liverpool's lead
Ryan Gravenberch opened the scoring for Liverpool just before half-time, giving them a much-needed lead. Shortly after Gravenberch's goal, Wirtz broke through the Wolves defense after being assisted by Hugo Ekitike. He skillfully slotted the ball past Jose Sa, doubling Liverpool's lead. However, early in the second half, Santi Bueno capitalized on a rebound from Alisson Becker to score for Wolves and keep them in contention. Despite their efforts, Wolves remain winless after 18 Premier League matches this season.
Match aftermath
Liverpool's resilience and Wolves's struggles
Despite a shaky second half, Liverpool managed to hold onto their lead and secure the win. The match was particularly emotional as it marked the first Premier League meeting between the two clubs that Diogo Jota had played for. His family joined mascots for the occasion, with applause and chants from all corners of Anfield in tribute to him.
Points
Liverpool go 4th after extending unbeaten run; Wolves remain winless
With this win, Liverpool have gone to 4th in the standings. They have gone above Chelsea for the time being. The Reds have got to 32 points, picking up their 10th win (D2 L6). Liverpool are now unbeaten in 6 Premier League matches (W4 D2). Meanwhile, Wolves suffered their 16th defeat of the season. From 18 games, Wolves own 2 points (D2).
Match stats
Here are the match stats
Liverpool had 66.5% ball possession and their xG was 1.56. Slot's side had 14 shots with 4 of them on target. Wolves had nine attempts with 4 shots on target. Wolves' xG was 1.07. Liverpool hit the woodwork once as both sides also created one big chance each. Liverpool had 41 touches in the opposition box compared to Wolves' 13.
Records
Key numbers of Wirtz and Ekitike
As per Opta, on his 17th appearance and with his 21st shot in the competition, Wirtz scored his first ever Premier League goal for Liverpool. As per Squawka, Wirtz had the most final third passes (54) and won the most duels (11) versus Wolves. He also had 9 touches in the opposition box and created three chances (most). Hugo Ekitike made an assist for the Reds in this match. In his last 4 Premier League games, he has 5 goals and an assist.
Do you know?
5th Premier League goal for Gravenberch
Making his 79th Premier League appearance for Liverpool, midfielder Gravenberch scored his 5th goal (A6). 4 of his goals have come this season (A2) from 16 appearances.
Diogo
Liverpool and Wolves pay tribute to Jota
Liverpool and Wolves paid tribute to Diogo Jota as his two former sides met for the first time since his death. The Portugal forward died in a car crash in Spain in July 2025, alongside his 25-year-old brother Andre Silva. Jota joined the Reds in 2020 after three seasons with Wolves. As per BBC Sport, Dinis and Duarte, two of his three children, joined the matchday mascots on the pitch before the two sides started the Premier League game on Saturday.