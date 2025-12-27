Liverpool extend unbeaten run to six Premier League matches: Stats

Liverpool secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield , with Florian Wirtz scoring his maiden Premier League goal. The win was crucial for Liverpool, who are now unbeaten in their last six matches and have climbed into the top four of the league table. Arne Slot's men produced the goods as they delievered a win without Mohamed Salah and Alexander Isak. Here's more.

Match highlights Wirtz's goal secures Liverpool's lead Ryan Gravenberch opened the scoring for Liverpool just before half-time, giving them a much-needed lead. Shortly after Gravenberch's goal, Wirtz broke through the Wolves defense after being assisted by Hugo Ekitike. He skillfully slotted the ball past Jose Sa, doubling Liverpool's lead. However, early in the second half, Santi Bueno capitalized on a rebound from Alisson Becker to score for Wolves and keep them in contention. Despite their efforts, Wolves remain winless after 18 Premier League matches this season.

Match aftermath Liverpool's resilience and Wolves's struggles Despite a shaky second half, Liverpool managed to hold onto their lead and secure the win. The match was particularly emotional as it marked the first Premier League meeting between the two clubs that Diogo Jota had played for. His family joined mascots for the occasion, with applause and chants from all corners of Anfield in tribute to him.

Points Liverpool go 4th after extending unbeaten run; Wolves remain winless With this win, Liverpool have gone to 4th in the standings. They have gone above Chelsea for the time being. The Reds have got to 32 points, picking up their 10th win (D2 L6). Liverpool are now unbeaten in 6 Premier League matches (W4 D2). Meanwhile, Wolves suffered their 16th defeat of the season. From 18 games, Wolves own 2 points (D2).

Match stats Here are the match stats Liverpool had 66.5% ball possession and their xG was 1.56. Slot's side had 14 shots with 4 of them on target. Wolves had nine attempts with 4 shots on target. Wolves' xG was 1.07. Liverpool hit the woodwork once as both sides also created one big chance each. Liverpool had 41 touches in the opposition box compared to Wolves' 13.

Records Key numbers of Wirtz and Ekitike As per Opta, on his 17th appearance and with his 21st shot in the competition, Wirtz scored his first ever Premier League goal for Liverpool. As per Squawka, Wirtz had the most final third passes (54) and won the most duels (11) versus Wolves. He also had 9 touches in the opposition box and created three chances (most). Hugo Ekitike made an assist for the Reds in this match. In his last 4 Premier League games, he has 5 goals and an assist.

Do you know? 5th Premier League goal for Gravenberch Making his 79th Premier League appearance for Liverpool, midfielder Gravenberch scored his 5th goal (A6). 4 of his goals have come this season (A2) from 16 appearances.